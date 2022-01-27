Microsoft would be working on a new Photos app for Windows 11

That’s how it is. As you read. Microsoft’s paths are inscrutable and, on this occasion, it seems that these paths have led them to begin the testing phase of a new Photos app for Windows 11.

The source of the news is none other than our colleagues from Updates Lumiawhich have already shown many times that they handle good information when it comes to new applications and all kinds of leaks.

Just for your information, Microsoft has started testing a new Microsoft Photos app — Updates Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 26, 2022

Another strange move from Microsoft

The Photos app it was recently renovated, partially adapting to the modern design lines of Windows 11. In addition, in recent days it received an update in its editor that was not to everyone’s taste, since it is now based on web technology.

With these precedents, there are many of us who fear that Microsoft is preparing a web application to replace the current Photos app. And I say “fear” because web applications are usually not as efficient as native ones. The high consumption of RAM is practically guaranteed, something that especially harms those who have equipment that is fair in this aspect (for example, the typical low-end laptops with 4GB of RAM).

Even so, a web application can be excellent in other aspects (speed, design, CPU consumption…). We still have no information on what technology this new app will use or if it will finally see the light of day, so for now we just have to wait and guess.

And you, how would you like this application to be? Do you think it is necessary to replace the current Photos app?