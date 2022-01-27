“Miraculous” medical care on the banks of the Orinoco River in Venezuela

Chaviripa (Venezuela) (AFP) – In the courtyard of a humble house, covered with a tin roof, a 17-year-old Venezuelan indigenous woman rests in a worn and dirty hammock, while the village nurse holds her baby, who just gave birth on the ground.

He lives on the banks of the Orinoco River, in the Chaviripa hamlet, with 270 inhabitants, 180 of them indigenous from the Eñepá ethnic group, located in the Amazon region of Bolívar state (south).

It is difficult to move around this agricultural area known as Puente Maniapure, of some 10,000 people spread over 1,500 km2, where people live in extreme poverty and access to health is very limited.

The only nearby hospital is in Caicara, almost two hours by car from Chaviripa, where there is an outpatient clinic with the bare minimum. It is managed by nurse Carmen Olivo, responsible for this and dozens of other deliveries.

“I barely have gloves, I don’t have scissors,” Olivo, 40, tells AFP. “I cut the (umbilical) cord with a knife and put a little cabuyita (string) on ​​it.”

The young indigenous woman and her newborn baby were taken to the La Milagrosa clinic to receive medical care. Federico PARRA AFP

“These are not the conditions for childbirth. Imagine, a hammock (hammock), on earth, there is nothing hygienic, there is no clean water, there is nothing… and these people are so far from everything, they have no resources or even to go out.”

There is no telephone or radio in Chaviripa, so when Lidiana Requena went into labor, Olivo sent a messenger to request assistance to the La Milagrosa outpatient clinic, which is run by the Maniapure Foundation, financed through donations and better equipped than the hospital in Chaviripa. Caicara.

When care arrived, Olivo had already attended the delivery. The mother and baby were taken to the medical center to check that everything was in order.

“‘Kotopa,’ okay? ‘Oncoma tasempe,'” Natalia Vivas, a 24-year-old medical student tells the young mother.

The waiting room of the La Milagrosa clinic, which serves between 50 and 100 patients daily in the region known as Puente Maniapure Federico PARRA AFP

He asks her in the Eñepá dialect if she feels pain and then asks her to take a deep breath, while he places an IV and sutures the wounds caused by childbirth.

“It’s important to be able to communicate, to be able to warn patients that it’s going to hurt a little,” explains Vivas. “A lot of times they don’t speak Spanish.”

“It’s not a hospital”

The Maniapure Foundation is 25 years old. Tomás Sanabria, a renowned 74-year-old cardiologist and one of its founders, began visiting the area in the 1960s to camp as a medical student.

“They had many needs, they asked us for consultations,” he recalls.

In 1995 he managed to get the Damas Salesianas NGO to finance the salary of a rural doctor, a car to transport him and a radio.

La Urbana, Bolívar, is one of the areas covered by the La Milagrosa clinic Federico PARRA AFP

Today, La Milagrosa “has become the center that receives the most patients in the area,” says Sanabria. “But it is not a hospital, far from it,” he clarifies.

Every day, they receive between 50, 80 and even 100 patients, who come from remote communities, hundreds of kilometers away. 40% are indigenous.

Some walk, others come in groups of up to three on bicycles, like Cristóbal Quilelli, who pedaled for three hours so that his wife and five-year-old daughter, who suffered from fever and cough, could be treated.

Domingo Antonio, 69, and Félix Gutiérrez, 73, traveled a whole day to be treated, the first for kidney, heart and prostate problems; and the other, due to joint pain.

The patients receive the medicines free of charge and, once a year, the foundation organizes the visit of some 30 specialists who attend to some 1,800 people in a few days.

France is one of Maniapure’s main partners, with donations of around 600,000 euros ($677,000) a year.

The Maniapure Foundation organizes annual visits by specialists to serve some 1,800 people Federico PARRA AFP

The foundation has also provided equipment, medicines, internet to many abandoned public outpatient clinics in the area, in addition to providing professional training.

“I have cried here, I have suffered,” says Marlene Campos, a nurse in La Urbana, a remote village where she can now deal with cases that she previously had to refer to the Caicara hospital, several hours away. “When I arrived I wanted to leave. Now I feel useful.”

© 2022 AFP