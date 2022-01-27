more reliability in your training with these seven suggestions

Step count, estimation of kcal consumed, support of a wide variety of sports, notifications on the wrist and application store. Having an Apple Watch on your wrist means having a log of daily physical activity and a small smartphone, which can be independent if it is also a version with LTE/4G connection.





Like the vast majority of “smart” watches on the market, the Apple Watch has a built-in heart rate sensor. The more recent, the more accurate. In fact, since Series 6 and SE, the Apple Watch is one of the most accurate heart rate smartwatches on the market, which is no small feat.

While it is accurate and registers your heart rate well in many physical activities, a chest heart rate sensor is even more reliable and the faithful companion of athletes who want to control their effort with precision during training.

How the chest heart rate sensor works





Wearing a chest strap heart rate sensor has been the default for a long timebefore the integration of optical wrist sensors became popular in the wearables like the Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch or devices totally focused on sports like those of Garmin.

These devices have two elements: a monitor or transmitter (worn on the chest strap) and a receiver (either the smartwatch or other compatible products). When a heartbeat is detected, a radio signal is sent that the receiver takes to show the heart rate at that moment. Most use Bluetooth or ANT technologies to work, which are based on low-power radio links. There is also the old Polar 5.1 kHz transmission technology, which works even underwater.

Apple Watches and similar wrist-worn devices come with optical sensors. These are characterized by measuring the heart rate using a beam of LED light that penetrates through the skin and is dispersed through the blood vessels. The most modern models can even measure the saturation of oxygen in the blood.

Why use a chest heart rate sensor?





The optical sensor of the Apple Watch has proven to have a high percentage of reliability, similar to that of the flagship chest sensor: the Polar H10. But nevertheless, depending on the physical activity you may have more problems in measuring the pulse. One workout that is often underreported is weightlifting. In addition, sweat and a poor fit of the device can cause reading errors because it moves from the wrist and have problems for a correct measurement.

On the part of chest heart rate sensors, several studies, such as a 2017 report in the American Medical Association Cardiologyconfirmed that a good band is capable of obtaining 99% similarity in readings with an EKG. However, they also have their buts. For some people they can be uncomfortable, they have a limited battery (they generally work with button batteries and their autonomy is around a year, but it depends on the use) and the constant contact with sweat can end up taking its toll and deteriorating, providing bad readings.

How to connect an external heart rate sensor to Apple Watch

watchOS, the operating system for Apple Watch watches, offers native support for chest heart rate sensors. East must support Bluetooth technology and 4.0 or LE, otherwise the watch will not detect it and pairing will not be possible.

We connect the chest heart rate strap and make sure it is visible to other devices. Many models need to be worn and next to the skin in order to “wake up”. Let’s go to the Apple Watch Bluetooth Settings. A section called Health devices will appear and in which we will find the heart rate chest straps with Bluetooth.

There may be connection errors. The most common for it not to be detected by the Apple Watch is that it has been previously synchronized with another device, mainly the iPhone. It’s a good idea to remove it from your smartphone’s Bluetooth settings before trying to use it with Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Compatible Chest Heart Rate Sensors

CooSpo H808S





We start with one of the best value for money chest heart rate sensors, the CooSpo H808S (31.29 euros). This band is compatible with Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ to connect to a wide variety of GPS devices from Garmin, Polar, Suunto or smartwatches such as the Apple Watch. Can be used with many apps (Apple Training, Nike Running, Adidas Runtastic/Running, Strava, etc.). It is resistant to sweat and water (IP67) and works with a button cell (replaceable CR2032) and its autonomy is around 300 hours.. It has an LED indicator to check its status and beeps when it starts or stops working.

Athletic A5





We continue with another chest heart rate sensor that stands out for its value for money, the Atletica A5 (39.90 euros). With a maximum of one deviation of beats per minute (depending on the brand), it is compatible with ANT+, Bluetooth 5.0 and 5.3kHz for use with a wide variety of devices. The band is made of 27% elastane and 47% spandex for comfortable wear without skin irritation. Works with apps like Runtastic Pro, Runkeeper, Strava, Apple Training, Map my Fitness, etc.

Wahoo TICKR X





With a more striking design, the Wahoo TICKR X (78.31 euros) has LED lights on the top that allow us to check our heart rate easily. It has a 50 hour internal memory with which to capture heart rate data on cardiovascular and strength training devices to upload and analyze them later. It is compatible with Bluetooth and ANT+. It can be connected to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously and apps to create a dynamic training experience. It is also capable of synchronizing running dynamics such as cadence, ground contact and vertical oscillation.

Polar H10





The quintessential chest heart rate sensor. A safe bet if you want reliability and good quality. The Polar H10 (79 euros) records the pulsations with good precision and reliability. It allows simultaneous connections, has Bluetooth, ANT+ and 5kHz connectivity, autonomous recording, updatable software, washable elastic band and is suitable for swimming. Their bands are available in various colors. Its rechargeable battery lasts for 400 hours.

Garmin HRM-Pro





Garmin is another of the brands to take into account in devices for practicing sports. The Garmin HRM-Pro (98.98 euros) is a chest heart rate sensor that is one of the most complete. It is capable of collecting data on running dynamics to help with fitness (vertical oscillation, ground contact time, stride length and vertical ratio, among others). You can store this data during swimming and other activities while the watch is out of range. Its user-replaceable battery lasts up to one year. It is compatible with ANT+ and Bluetooth 5.0.

optical sensors

We make a small division and include optical sensors that are not placed on the chest, but on the arm, for users who feel discomfort with the above sensor bands and also look for accurate measurements during your workouts.

Polar VeritySense





For those who can’t stand chest straps and want Polar technology, the Polar Verity Sense (83.30 euros) can be placed on the arm, in swimming goggles or firmly against the skin under tight clothing. It is compatible with Bluetooth and ANT+, allowing two simultaneous Bluetooth connections. It also allows the recording of training sessions to transfer the data to the mobile later. It is waterproof (50 meters), its battery is rechargeable and the firmware is upgradeable.

CooSpo HW807





We finish with the CooSpo HW807 (55.99 euros), another arm heart rate sensor with which it is not necessary to connect it to a watch for it to work: the heart rate data is stored in the bracelet and can be synchronized with the app Hearttool after exercise. Compatible with a wide variety of apps, has five “smart” LEDs that change color depending on the training zone of heart rate in which we are and in real time. It also has a heart rate alert that will vibrate if we exceed the value that we set through the app. It is compatible with Bluetooth and ANT+, it is resistant to sweat (IP67) and has an autonomy of up to 20 hours of continuous use.

