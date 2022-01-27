Narcocorrido singer Gabriel Soto, the “Treasure of Sinaloa,” was shot in Tijuana | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Gabriel Soto, known as “El Tesoro de Sinaloa” for being one of the most beloved corrido singers by the public, was victim of a terrible event while he was inside a mechanic shop in Tijuana, when an attacker entered and opened fire on him.

At the moment it is known that the interpreter’s health is quite delicate, since one of the bullet impacts went directly to his head. This event happened on January 22 when the singer entered the business in his truck, and suddenly an armed person entered who shot and immediately fled the location.

After the attack, the Tijuana authorities transferred Soto to the nearest hospital, since the famous man was shot several times. As reported, uNot one of the most serious impacts he received was in the face., exactly in the jaw.

Some local media on the Mexican border reported that the shooting occurred at approximately 3 in the afternoon and that several people were not responsible, but rather a single individual who fled. In addition, they mentioned that a Ford 79 truck, owned by the singer, remained at the scene of the events, so It is presumed that the attack was not due to attempted robbery.

As soon as Gabriel Soto’s car remained at the scene and the person responsible fled once he fired the shot, some people began to speculate that the crime was carried out with the intention of assassinating the “Treasure of Sinaloa”, since the garage was not a random place, but the singer was a frequent customer.

For their part, the witnesses described the shooter as a person of medium height who was dressed in a red jacket with black, but no further public information is known, only that has not been located.

Regarding the workshop, the local and federal authorities are already acting at the scene of the crime, and the premises were guarded by the Tijuana Municipal Police and the National Guard. For its part, the newspaper north point revealed that the State Attorney General’s Office nine 9mm caliber shell casings were found at the scene.







