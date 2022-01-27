National COE reverses decision: authorizes 50% capacity for the match between Ecuador and Brazil; Yellow Night, without an audience | Soccer | sports

The body met this Wednesday at the request of the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso.

The Emergency Operations Committee of Ecuador (national COE) reversed its decision not to allow a reduced capacity in the match between Ecuador and Brazil, for the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) had sent a letter requesting that the request be analyzed again. Subsequently, the body met this Wednesday, at the request of Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, to re-analyze the issue of the public veto, due to the high levels of contagion by the omicron variant of COVID-19; and it was decided to allow a suggested capacity of 50% for this meeting, scheduled for January 27.

The National Team match will be played on Thursday, starting at 4:00 p.m., at the Rodrigo Paz stadium in Quito.

The institution resolved “to allow a suggested capacity of 50% of the stadium’s capacity, not 60%, for the development of the South American qualifying match for Qatar-2022: Ecuador vs. Brazil”.

“The national COE assumes a responsibility, but we also ask the FEF to combine with all the institutions that will be part of the operation so that everything is carried out with absolute normality. But the most important thing is citizen co-responsibility to comply with biosafety protocols,” added the president of the organization, Juan Zapata.

Yellow Night, without public

The national COE also evaluated the request presented by Barcelona Sporting Club, a team that through its president Carlos Alfaro Moreno also requested that the request sent be reconsidered in order to have a reduced capacity for the Yellow Night 2022. However, the state body decided to maintain the position that this massive event be held without the presence of the public.

On the presentation night of the bullfighting squad, whose start is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, an exhibition match will be played against Guayaquil City, a duel that is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Background

The national COE had made the decision to prohibit the capacity in both events “in order to protect the health and well-being of the population” in order to avoid an eventual outbreak of COVID-19.

“From the analysis carried out, according to the technical information available, and the current epidemiological situation, the national MTT2 (Technical Table No. 2, led by the Ministry of Public Health) suggests that the matches be held without an audience, in order to protect the health and well-being of the population, avoiding a possible rebound in cases of COVID-19 for said event and in view of the high transmissibility of the omicron variant,” the agency had said on Monday.

Therefore, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service had to “Issue a directive to prohibit the presence of the public in any massive sporting event, as long as the epidemiological risk analysis approved by the Ministry of Public Health does not provide otherwise”. (D)