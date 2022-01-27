National team had a talk with a world champion

The El Salvador national team He received a motivational talk, prior to his commitment against his counterpart in the United States.

The meeting was held at noon, Salvadoran time, and the person in charge of the presentation was Mario Kempesformer soccer player and world champion with Argentina in 1978.

According to the Sports Director of the national team, Diego Henríquez, the Argentine star gave a 30-minute talk virtually on how to prepare for important games in the mental aspect.

����l The World Champion and goalscorer in 1978 @ESPNMarioKempes I give a motivational talk virtually to our El Salvador National Soccer Team prior to the game against USA����⚽ pic.twitter.com/saae925Qo9 – The Select (@LaSelecta_SLV)

January 26, 2022





“I reached out to Kempes for some help on the mentality thing, he shared with the players how he prepared for big games, how he handled pressure, how he handled playing against opponents who might be superior on paper or played on important leagues, in that he helped us and the truth is that he did very wellHenriquez commented.

After the talk, there was a technical meeting with representatives of the United States team where other topics were discussed, such as agreeing on the start, the uniforms, regulations with the referees, match protocol, and how the VAR will be applied.