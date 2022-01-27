Neil Young makes good on threat, pulls music from Spotify

Neil Young’s music was removed from Spotify, after the veteran Canadian musician demanded to leave the platform if it did not stop broadcasting the popular podcast of presenter Joe Rogan, whom he accuses of spreading falsehoods about covid-19 and vaccines against the disease.

This was announced on Wednesday by the artist himself through a message on his website and confirmed by a company spokesman to several US media.

“Spotify has recently become a damaging force for its misinformation and lies about covid,” Young said in a statement posted Wednesday on his official page, in which he never refers to Rogan or his program.

In his message, Young thanked his record company (Warner) for supporting his decision despite the significant economic losses it will entail, since Spotify represents 60% of the streaming revenue generated by its catalog.

Neil Young, 76, had a media confrontation with comedian Joe Rogan, who has lent his podcast, the most listened to on the planet, to unconfirmed theories or hoaxes about vaccines against covid-19.

His extensive catalogue, beginning with his 1969 debut, was eliminated. “We regret the decision,” he says in his Spotify response note, which “hopes to return soon.”

The author of “Harvest” had issued an ultimatum this week, demanding the withdrawal of his music if Spotify continued to broadcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”, which is considered the most popular podcast in the United States.

The show, offered exclusively on this platform after Spotify signed Rogan for $100 million in 2020, has been repeatedly criticized for promoting coronavirus conspiracy theories and encouraging non-vaccination.

A letter signed by 270 American doctors and scientists warned Spotify a few weeks ago that it was allowing the dissemination of messages that damage public confidence in scientific research and health recommendations.

According to Young, after reading that letter, he decided that he could not continue supporting the streaming platform.

Spotify defended that it has a responsibility to find a balance between “the safety of listeners and the freedom of creators” and recalled that since the start of the pandemic it has withdrawn more than 20,000 episodes of podcasts related to covid-19 in compliance with its content standards.