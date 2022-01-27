Nets turn down offers for James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets will not listen to trade deadline proposals for All-NBA guard James Harden, a decision rooted in Harden’s repeated insistences to owners and managers that he is committed to staying and winning a championship with the franchise, they said. the sources to ESPN.

Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks are buoyed not only by Harden’s consistent internal posturing, but also by the shared public and private belief among superstars Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that all three make the Nets an unstoppable team when they play together.

Getty Images

Once Durant returns to the lineup in February from an MCL sprain, the expectation is that the Nets will have a long window to prove it again this season. Irving is still limited by a New York City mandate that prohibits unvaccinated players from showing up at home.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ plans for a possible search for Harden this summer haven’t been a secret anywhere in the league, but the Sixers have yet to make a trade offer to the Nets before the Feb. 10 deadline, they said. the sources. The Nets don’t plan to involve any teams, including the Sixers, who could try to approach La Barba before his potential free agency this summer, sources said.

Harden, 32, did not sign an extension this offseason, deferring a decision until the summer of 2022. To stay with the Nets on a long-term deal, Harden could opt out of their $47.4 million 2022-23 contract and sign a four-year, $223 million extension at the start of free agency. Harden would earn $61.7 million in the final year of the contract, becoming the first player to top $60 million in a single season.

Follow all the action from the 2021-22 NBA season across the ESPN family of channels, including ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. Wednesday January 26

• Grizzlies at Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET

• Suns on Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET Friday January 28

• Knicks at Bucks, 10 p.m.

Harden can opt out of the 2022-2023 season to become a free agent and sign elsewhere, or the Nets could agree to a sign-and-trade deal in which Harden opts out of the final year of his contract with plans to sign. a long-term contract and negotiating with his new team in 2023. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks projects that only Detroit, Orlando and San Antonio will have salary-cap space this offseason.

The Nets acquired Harden in a four-team trade in January 2021, a move Harden and Durant lobbied hard for the Nets to make. Harden is averaging 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Nets this season. He was the 2018 NBA MVP and is a nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA First Team player.

Lose to Nuggtes

James Harden did not play against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night because of what the team said was a strained left hamstring.

Harden, who is averaging 37 minutes per game this season, racked up a triple-double in Tuesday’s 106-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With information from Nick Friedell.