New York has a Dominican Bishop

J. C. Malone

Pope Francis appointed yesterday, January 25, a young priest of Dominican origin as Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of New York.

Father Joseph A. Espaillat, 45, served as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church in the Bronx and also led the Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the archdiocese.

Espaillat is the highest-ranking prelate of Dominican origin in the Roman Catholic Church in the city. He is also the youngest bishop in the United States and one of the youngest in the world. He was born in New York, his parents are immigrants from Santiago de los Caballeros.

In addition to his priestly life, Espaillat plays softball and basketball, writes poetry, and is a “rapper.” The apostolic nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, made the announcement.

Along with Espaillat, Pope Francis also appointed Father John S. Bonnici, 56, who had served as a priest in this city for several years.

Espaillat and Bonnici were born in New York, the former was born on December 27, 1976 and Bonnici on February 17, 1965.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan immediately thanked the Pontiff for the appointment.

“Pope Francis has selected two outstanding priests, both experienced pastors, to serve the people of God in this archdiosese as auxiliary bishops.