NFL Rumors | Aaron Rodgers would not come to the Denver Broncos alone: ​​They will seek the signing of Davante Adams for 2022

The information ensures that both players would be delighted to play in the Colorado franchise. One is a free agent, the other still has a contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Known within the environment National Football League (NFL) is the intention of Denver Broncos to take the field marshal to his ranks Aaron Rodgers for the 2022 season, but taking into account how his situation turned out with Green Bay Packers after removal in Playoffs.

It is known that the 38-year-old veteran has three options for his professional future, which range from staying in the Wisconsin franchise, where he has a contract for one more year, with a salary of $46 million, plus the option of another additional for $33 million, until withdrawing from the activity.

The next option is to see Rodgers with another NFL franchise, and that’s where the Broncos take the lead, primarily because of the option to sign Nathaniel Hackett, the Packers’ current offensive coordinator, as head coach for 2022. But there’s more, because the quarterback I wouldn’t come alone.

Rodgers and Davante Adams: Together in the Denver Broncos?



As revealed, in space The Game Day, journalist Jordan Schultz, the idea of ​​​​the Colorado franchise is to join not only Hackett with the quarterback, but also take the receiver into their ranks Dave Adams, who is currently a free agent.

The information ensures that both Rodgers and his offensive partner “would like to be part of the Denver Broncos”. We will have to be attentive to the steps to be followed by the Packers to find out about the future of both players for NFL 2022.