Nicolás Larcamón does not close the door of his departure from Puebla

Nicholas Larcamon he is the man of fashion. Barely 37 years old on his identity document, the coach of the Puebla has made a name for itself MX League and there are several teams that are following in his footsteps. Among the candidates that sound to hire him is Chivas from Guadalajara, who would be in the ‘pole’ to stay with the Argentine strategist.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

La Franja’s own coach was consulted about all the rumors that have been generated around his departure from Cuauhtémoc, something that the man born in La Plata did not deny. “One is aware that when a team works well there are rumors of player transfers, rumors that the coach can play in other teams, what I focus on is making an excellent tournament with Puebla“Larcamón said at a press conference.

And it is that for weeks it has been leaked in the sports press that Chivas would be looking for a new coach for the next Opening 2022. Despite the fact that Michel Leaño was ratified in the position, in the noble zone of the rojiblancos they consider that a coach is needed to make the team take a leap.

In addition, to all this was added the interest that TV Azteca would have in Larcamón leaving Puebla, something that also positions him in the ‘peephole’ of Chivas; and the fan continues to spread after Larcamón himself signed a contract extension with those from La Franja only for this tournament, so this Clausura 2022 would be his last tournament as head of the team.

After Leaño himself, Larcamón is the youngest coach in the entire Liga MX and averages 1.58 points per game leading Puebla in the regular season. Since his arrival at Clausura 2021, the South American helmsman has directed 35 games in the regular round in which he has a record of 14 wins, 13 draws and 8 losses.