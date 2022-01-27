Niurka is recorded with little clothes exercising

The vedette Niurka Marcos posted a video on Instagram that “Chisme no Like” published, which caught the attention of users, where the actress appears in scant clothing in front of the camera.

In the recording you can see that Niurka begins to record herself while exercising, but she took the opportunity to show part of her marked abdomen and the mini waist that she has managed to have with her routines.

“#NiurkaMarcos turns on social networks. The vedette left her followers with their mouths open, after recording herself while she was exercising, and the actress showed her impressive curves while endless compliments rained down on her” can be read in the post.

Niurka appeared in a white mini bikini accompanied by a miniskirt, which allowed her to “show off” the “great body” that she looks despite her age and that is that on more than one occasion she has said that thanks to a good diet and exercising on a daily basis It helps make it look that way.

Her fans sent thousands of compliments and comments in which they recognized her beauty: “Niurka’s great body”, “she looks great even if they criticize her”, “she is quite a diva”, “stop criticizing her, she looks great”, ” well champion that good that you are so applied ”, are some of those that can be read.