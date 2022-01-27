“No” from Atlético to…

Atlético de Madrid once again tightens the rope on the possible arrival of Álvaro Morata at FC Barcelona. The ‘mattresses’ want to ensure their loan for six months with a mandatory purchase option in the summer, something that Barça is not in a position to accept. In addition, there is the ‘Dembélé case’ to be resolved, the key to opening a gap in the squad for the striker.

The Blaugrana board seeks to sign former Real Madrid striker with a transfer per year and a half, which would be closed at ‘zero cost’ if Atlético’s debt for Antoine Griezmann is included, for whom the ‘rojiblancos’ will have to pay 40 million euros in 2024. However, in Manzanares they do not approve of this exchange and prefer to make money for Álvaro in June.

Wednesday’s session, andThe striker was caught in a hotel in Madrid taking advantage of the national team break. ‘Gol TV’ wanted to know the reason for his presence in the capital, but the striker refused to make any statements. The Spanish international wants to leave Turin and Juventus have given the ‘Ok’ to his departure, as long as the signing of Dusan Vlahović takes place.

The other big obstacle for the arrival of Morata is the resolution of the future of Ousmane Dembélé. The Frenchman is still not renewed and, although he has communicated his desire to stay, as long as he does not finalize his contract it will be impossible for the club to sign someone else. To do this, Vernom’s player must renew his contract and get off the record, as Samuel Umtiti did or, failing that, go to another team, which seems very unlikely.

The ‘Juve’ does not think to buy to Morata

In Turin they closed the transfer of the Spanish for one year, with a non-mandatory purchase option for 35 million euros. Although Massimiliano Allegri has emphasized that he has the ‘7’ from Spain, the ‘bianconera’ directive would have no plans to exercise the purchase option, for which the Madrilenian must return to Atlético in June. Hence the insistence of the ‘colchoneros’ to sell it to Barcelona in the summer.