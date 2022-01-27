NY: Indoor mask order reinstated

A New York appeals judge on Tuesday temporarily reinstated a statewide indoor mask order a day after a lower court ruled that the Kathy Hochul administration lacked the constitutional authority to issue such orders.

Judge Robert Miller granted the state’s request to stay a Long Island judge’s ruling issued Monday while the state government proceeded with the appeals process.

In her argument before Miller on Tuesday, state attorney Judith Vale said Judge Thomas Rademaker’s initial ruling would “radically alter the status quo” and jeopardize the health of students and school staff.

“If the order is not upheld, it will allow individuals to refuse to wear masks in closed public spaces where the risk of spreading COVID-19 is high, including in schools where many children remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.” , indicates a judicial file of the state.

For his part, attorney Chad Laveglia, who filed the challenge on behalf of a group of parents, promised to continue the process “as far as it has to go.”

“The judge was completely wrong. It is blatantly unconstitutional to grant a suspension of any kind.”

Meanwhile, New York education officials on Tuesday instructed school officials to continue to implement the mask order for students and teachers, despite the judge’s ruling to overturn the mandate. That has caused confusion, and some districts were quick to make wearing the shields optional.

Hochul said in a statement that “my responsibility as governor is to protect New Yorkers during this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

___

Associated Press writer Marina Villeneuve in Albany, New York, contributed to this report.