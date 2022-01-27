NYC Hotel Week arrives with important promotions and discounts

brought to you by preferred payment partner Mastercard, will run from January 4 through February 13 and reservations can be made at

.

Some of the participating hotels include The Beekman Hotel; Lotte New York Palace; The Pierre New York; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; Hotel Opera House; Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; The Rockaway Hotel and The William Vale.







“As we welcome in the new year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the city’s hospitality industry, which has shown resilience in these unprecedented times.” He said fred dixonChairman and CEO of NYC & Company . “NYC Hotel Week is proud to support hotels across all five boroughs and encourage visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the best accommodations in the city during a time with fewer crowds and more opportunity.”

NYC Hotel Week kicks off the exciting deals offered by NYC Winter Outing, NYC & Company’s annual deals program celebrating New York City’s hospitality and tourism industry with NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week.

NYC Winter Outing will return for the third year from January 18 to February 13, combining deals across all five boroughs for dining out, Broadway shows, attractions, museums and performing arts, with the addition of NYC Hotel Week deals for the first time this year. .

Reservations for the other three shows will open to the public on January 11, and Mastercard cardholders can enjoy early access from January 6-9.

The program Key to NYC Requires full proof of vaccination for patrons and staff for indoor dining, indoor fitness and indoor entertainment, and certain gathering spaces, including proof of one dose of vaccine for children ages 5-11 years beginning in December 2021. Users should visit each location’s website for additional information on safety protocols.

NYC Winter Outing is organized and operated by NYC & Company, the city’s official destination marketing organization.