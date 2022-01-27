One of the best high-end of 2021 drops in price: 165 euros discount

The Chinese smartphone is one of the best, a true flagship that wastes power.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, which we had the opportunity to analyze, is a smartphone that you should take into account. If you are looking for the best of the best but you cannot or do not want to reach 1,000 euros, it can be a very good purchase. we can find it with 165 euro discount in his version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storageall thanks to Amazon.

The OnePlus smartphone has a quality screen and outstanding performance, It is a benchmark, a true high-end. It also comes with a beautiful design and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the most powerful of the past 2021.

Buy the OnePlus 9 Pro at a discount

The OnePlus device has a panel 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED, QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Is one of the best screens in the android world, with exceptional quality, a very high resolution and a refresh rate that makes it fly. Without a doubt, this OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the smartphones in which series, movies and games are most enjoyed.

Thanks to Snapdragon 888, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful creations Until now. You will be able to ask him for the maximum, he will be able to move any application that comes before him, and together with his 12 GB of RAM, you will be able to work with several weighings at the same time. Their 256 GB of internal memory They will be more than enough for you to avoid worries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory

6.7″ QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

This OnePlus 9 Pro has 4 cameras on its rear: we find a main sensor Sony IMX789 48 megapixela wide angle of 50 megapixels with 116º of vision, a telephoto 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera for black and white. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera for your selfies.

The Chinese device also incorporates a 4,500mAh battery that you can load at full speed thanks to its 65W of power. It comes with connectivity NFCwhich will allow you to pay together with applications such as Google Pay, and even 5G so you can sign up for the new connectivity. He lacks nothing.

All a high range that you can squeeze to the fullest and that offers a differential experience.

You have the opportunity to take home one of the best smartphones of recent times. All a high range that you can squeeze to the fullest and that offers a differential experience. The speed and fluidity of this OnePlus 9 Pro is not comparable to that of many other high-end, it is something that characterizes it and believe me, it hooks.

If you want to take a look at other offers…

