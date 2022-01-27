Paco Villa will not narrate Jamaica vs. Mexico for Televisa. What happened?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.01.2022





Amid rumors of a possible resignation TUDN, The chronicler Paco Villa appeared on their social networks to give a message, but this has nothing to do with what has been speculated, but simply shared that he tested positive for coronavirus and therefore will not be in the narration of this Thursday’s match between Jamaica Y Mexico.

The communicator noted that lost undefeated against covid-19, while taking the opportunity to congratulate his colleague Raul Perez on his return to narrate a match of the Tri, because it will be one of the voices that will present TUDN in the duel of Mexico.

“One must be Optimistic, not Positive. Undefeated for two years, but finally it was my turn (the coronavirus). PS: Success in your return to narrate the Tri Raúl Pérez. My total admiration,” the sports writer wrote on his Twitter account.

This message was used so that several Twitter users sent messages of encouragement to Paco Villa, as they wished him a speedy recovery.

Game of the Tri goes exclusively by TUDN

The compromise between Jamaica and Mexico this Thursday, corresponding to the concacaf qualifiers, only will be televised in our country by TUDN, because Aztec TV you do not have the rights to project the engagement.