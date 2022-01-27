Palmeiras: Endrick release clause of 112 million dollars | Other Soccer Leagues

Who said that in South American territory there are not millionaire sales to Europe?

Palmeiras is studying including in Endrick’s first professional contract, the latest young promise of Brazilian soccer, a termination clause of about 615 million reais (112 million dollars), according to the Lance!

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa is a young 15-year-old striker who has caught the attention of the big European clubs, after his brilliant performance in the “Copinha de Sao Paulo”, the most important junior tournament in Brazil.

A native of Brasilia, the left-footed attacker scored six goals, one of them a spectacular overhead kick from outside the area, throughout this competition that is closely followed every year by scouts from the great powers of world football.

On July 21, when he turns 16, Endrick will sign his first contract as a professional player for Palmeiras, in whose lower categories he has been playing since 2017. “As a way of not losing the young man to the European market” at the first opportunity, “The negotiations point to a termination clause of more than 100 million euros (about 615 million reais),” assured ‘Lance!’.

With that value, Palmeiras hopes to drive away the European giants for a few years, who, a priori, would not pay that enormous amount of money for a South American player still in training, according to the aforementioned media.

Endrick could only head to Europe at the age of 18, but European clubs tend to close agreements with the tutors and representatives of these young promises beforehand and leave them in their countries of origin until they reach that age. This happened in the cases of Brazilian strikers Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes, now Real Madrid players.