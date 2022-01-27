Parents hire who would help Fernando Tatis Jr with his defense

The San Diego Padres at the end of the road they hired mike shildtwho comes from directing the San Luis Cardinals in the MLB 2022.

Mike Shildt interviewed in 2021 for the managerial job of the San Diego Padres, who ultimately hired three-time manager of the year Bob Melvin.

Shildt was appointed as a player development consultant. Now, if there is a veteran who knows defense, it is Shild, he comes from directing the best defensive team in the 2021 MLB, where Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’nelli, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman and Harrison Bader took the golden glove.

How would Shild help Tatis Jr?

It is evident that the Dominican is not a defensive jewel, in his first season he did not do badly and although in 2021 he improved, 2022 was disastrous in the defensive field despite the fact that there are no complaints about his offense.

Mike is characterized as an excellent player when it comes to defense and not to mention running the bases.

When the St. Louis Cardinals were under the leadership of Mike Matheny they were categorized as a team with poor defense and frequently made errors running the bases, which cost the team many runs and games, in the end it was a big reason to fire him.

Once Shildt took command of the team, they gradually became the best defensive team in MLB and one of the best baserunners.

Differences in the Cardinals’ defense under Matheny and Shildt according to Biblia Fielding:

Defensive runs saved in 972 games with Matheny: 64.

Defensive runs saved in 365 games with Shildt: 182.

With Shildt as manager, the Cardinals ranked fourth in the MLB in defensive runs saved in 2019 (73), were first overall in 2020 (36 in 58 games) and ranked first this season with 73 runs saved.

There are multiple standouts on defense for the 2021 Cardinals. Let’s look at each point on the diamond, and I’ll list each Cardinal’s ranking among all MLB fielders at his position for Defensive Runs Saved.

Catcher: Yadier Molina, +4, 11th place

Pitcher: Adam Wainwright, +3, ranks 8th

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, +10, 1st place

Second Base: Tommy Edman, +5, 7th place

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, +7, 6th place

Shortstop: Edmundo Sosa, +6, 5th. And Paul DeJong, +5, ranks 7th

Left field: Tyler O’Neill, +10, takes first place

Center Field: Harrison Bader, +17, ranks second.

Right field: Dylan Carlson, +2, ranks 13th

The San Diego Padres have several players with the necessary skills to lead this team to be top defensively, only in their squad they have two gold gloves like Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer, the rest of the team is made up of players with great skills who They have more virtues than faults in the work they do on a daily basis.