Pat Riley, champion with the Los Angeles Lakers

Today’s Miami Heat executive was emphatic in admitting that the King “is in a class of his own” and that he has something from every NBA legend.

The years will pass and the new generations of fans of the National Basketball Association (NBA) they will be able to say that they were contemporaries of one of the greatest players of all time, as Lebron Jamesand someone who knows him very well, puts him in a key place in the story.

We talk about Pat Rileyfour-time champion directing Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, and responsible for signing the King as president of Miami Heatwho placed him in the same seat as several legends of the competition.

It was in dialogue with the official site of the NBA, for the section 75 Stories where the 75 best players in history are tributed, where the also champion as a player with Lakers in 1972, compared him with Michael JordanKobe Bryant and other basketball giants.

Pat Riley’s description of LeBron James



“LeBron is in a class of his own. He is absolutely unique. He is Michael, he is Magic, he is Kobe, he is Jerry West, he is Bill Russell. If you take all these great, great players and put them in a blender and mix them together, LeBron has some of all of them in him.“Riley assured.

Let us remember that LeBron was signed by the Miami Heat in 2010 and was there until 2014, where he won the two-time championship in 2012 and 2013, in addition to two prizes for Most valuable Player Y two Finals MVPs, enlarging his legacy in the NBA.