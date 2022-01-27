Peru confirmed a drop to receive Ecuador

The Peruvian National Team will lose one of the players most used by Ricardo Gareca for the match against Ecuador.

The Peruvian National Team will play a large part of its chances to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in this double qualifying date. One of his rivals will be ‘La Tri’, who are direct rivals for one of the direct quotas for the World Cup that will take place between November and December of this year.

Those led by Ricardo Gareca already know what it means to get six points from the Ecuadorian National Team, as they did on the way to Russia 2018. With the victory they achieved as visitors in Quito, they will seek to repeat the result and defeat ‘La Tri’ next Tuesday at the National Stadium in Lima.

Through a statement, the Peruvian National Team announced that Pedro Aquino will not be part of the calls for the Qualifiers, since he suffered an injury that takes him away from the fields. The central midfielder has been used extensively by Gareca and if Renato Tapia receives a yellow card against Colombia, Peru will be without their midfielders.

The ‘Rojiblanca’ is six points behind Ecuador in the standings, so they are waiting for this match to close the gap. Those led by Gustavo Alfaro hope to beat Brazil in tomorrow’s match to ensure their presence, at least, in the World Cup playoffs.