Peru confirmed a drop to receive Ecuador

Admin 49 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

Ecuador National Team

The Peruvian National Team will lose one of the players most used by Ricardo Gareca for the match against Ecuador.

Jose Luis Santacruz

For Jose Luis Santacruz

Ecuador v Peru - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
© 2021 Pool, Getty Images South AmericaEcuador v Peru – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier
Jose Luis Santacruz

The Peruvian National Team will play a large part of its chances to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in this double qualifying date. One of his rivals will be ‘La Tri’, who are direct rivals for one of the direct quotas for the World Cup that will take place between November and December of this year.

+ Unexpected twist: Change of plans in the future of Byron Castillo

+ All the artillery: The possible eleven of Brazil against Ecuador

+ With double 9 and a doubt: The eleven of ‘La Tri’ are being defined to receive Brazil

Those led by Ricardo Gareca already know what it means to get six points from the Ecuadorian National Team, as they did on the way to Russia 2018. With the victory they achieved as visitors in Quito, they will seek to repeat the result and defeat ‘La Tri’ next Tuesday at the National Stadium in Lima.

Through a statement, the Peruvian National Team announced that Pedro Aquino will not be part of the calls for the Qualifiers, since he suffered an injury that takes him away from the fields. The central midfielder has been used extensively by Gareca and if Renato Tapia receives a yellow card against Colombia, Peru will be without their midfielders.

The ‘Rojiblanca’ is six points behind Ecuador in the standings, so they are waiting for this match to close the gap. Those led by Gustavo Alfaro hope to beat Brazil in tomorrow’s match to ensure their presence, at least, in the World Cup playoffs.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Rob Gronkowski asks for time to find out if he returns to the Buccaneers; the answer now would be “no”

The Tampa Bay tight end also shared that his decision isn’t necessarily tied to quarterback …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved