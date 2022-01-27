Peru vs. Colombia: date and time, channel and where the Qatar 2022 CONMEBOL Qualifiers are playing | SPORT-TOTAL

The selections of Peru Y Colombia the faces will be seen for the day 15 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying in an exciting commitment that will have as its main attraction the fight for a place in the World Cup this year. Next, you know the date, time, TV channel and where they play.

In the last double date, the ‘Bicolor’ caught their breath in the Qualifiers by beating Bolivia (3-0) and Venezuela (2-1) in Lima and Caracas, respectively. For their part, the ‘Cafeteros’ fell by the slightest difference against Brazil on their visit and drew goalless at home against Paraguay.

It is worth mentioning that Peru is currently in fifth place in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with 17 points as a result of five wins, two draws and seven losses. Colombia is fourth with the same number of points after registering three wins, eight draws and three losses, but has a better goal difference: -1.

What day does Peru play vs. Colombia, Qatar 2022?

The commitment will be played this Friday, January 28 at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. In addition, it will have the transmission of América TV and Movistar Deportes for national territory, and Caracol TV for Colombia.

Peru vs. Colombia: game time

Peru – 4:00 p.m.

Colombia – 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 4:00 p.m.

Mexico – 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 5:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 5:00 p.m.

United States – 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay – 6:00 p.m.

Argentina – 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 6:00 p.m.

Brazil – 6:00 pm

Spain – 10:00 p.m.

