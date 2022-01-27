Peru vs. Colombia: date and time, channel and where the Qatar 2022 CONMEBOL Qualifiers are playing | SPORT-TOTAL

Admin 41 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 23 Views

EC Drafting

The selections of Peru Y Colombia the faces will be seen for the day 15 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying in an exciting commitment that will have as its main attraction the fight for a place in the World Cup this year. Next, you know the date, time, TV channel and where they play.

SEE | Peru vs. Colombia live: what time do they play and what channel broadcasts it

In the last double date, the ‘Bicolor’ caught their breath in the Qualifiers by beating Bolivia (3-0) and Venezuela (2-1) in Lima and Caracas, respectively. For their part, the ‘Cafeteros’ fell by the slightest difference against Brazil on their visit and drew goalless at home against Paraguay.

DON’T MISS IT | Ecuador vs. Brazil live: what time is the match and where to watch it on TV

It is worth mentioning that Peru is currently in fifth place in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with 17 points as a result of five wins, two draws and seven losses. Colombia is fourth with the same number of points after registering three wins, eight draws and three losses, but has a better goal difference: -1.

What day does Peru play vs. Colombia, Qatar 2022?

The commitment will be played this Friday, January 28 at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. In addition, it will have the transmission of América TV and Movistar Deportes for national territory, and Caracol TV for Colombia.

ALSO READ | America TV (Channel 4) live, Peru vs. Colombia online for Qualifiers

Peru vs. Colombia: game time

  • Peru – 4:00 p.m.
  • Colombia – 4:00 p.m.
  • Ecuador – 4:00 p.m.
  • Mexico – 3:00 p.m.
  • Bolivia – 5:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela – 5:00 p.m.
  • United States – 5:00 p.m.
  • Paraguay – 6:00 p.m.
  • Argentina – 6:00 p.m.
  • Uruguay – 6:00 p.m.
  • Brazil – 6:00 pm
  • Spain – 10:00 p.m.

According to the criteria of

Trust Project

Know more

MORE IN DT…

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Ready the box of Mexico to face Jamaica; ‘Tecatito’, to the bank

The coach of the Mexican National Team has had problems forming his eleven due to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved