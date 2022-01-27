(PHOTOS/VIDEO) The ‘U’ lost by a landslide against Inter Miami

The second half began without Gonzalo Higuaín. The Argentine, star of Inter Miami, only worried once, but his shot was well blocked by Diego Romero. The American team didn’t stop and made it 3-0 through a great goal from Neville’s corner at 58′.

Without reaction and without strength in attack, the ‘U’ had no chance to discount in the second half. Piero Quispe, Iván Santillán and Jorge Murrugarra entered to try to change history, but Inter Miami increased their lead with a Sailor header. The creams went from more to less and ended the game being well outmatched by the MLS club.

The ‘U’ will immediately return to Lima and on January 29 it will perform at the Noche Crema. In the Monumental, the merengue team will play a friendly against Aucas and then continue their preparation for date 1 of the local tournament. The creams will face Cantolao on Sunday, February 6 (3:30 pm).

Synthesis:

Inter-Miami (4): Diop, Neville, Fray, Mabika, McVey, Shea, Ulloa, Mota, Lassiter, Robinson, Higuain. DT: Phil Neville.

Goals: Cabanillas (19′, own goal), Fray (44′), Neville (58′), Sailor

AT: Neville, Shea

University (0): Romero, Larios, Alonso, Guzmán, Cabanillas, Barco, Cayetano, Guarderas, Barreto, Urruti, Villamarín. DT: Edgardo Adinolfi.

AT: Boat, Villamarin

Stage: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale