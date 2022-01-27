Pilot Program for Subway Platform Barriers a Possibility – NBC New York (47)

What you should know he new president and CEO of the MTA said that while there are serious challenges when it comes to installing safety barriers on the city’s subway platforms, there are several stations where it would be feasible, and the agency would like to move forward with a pilot program.

NEW YORK — The MTA’s new president and CEO said that while there are serious challenges when it comes to installing safety barriers on the city’s subway platforms, there are several stations where it would be feasible, and the agency would like to go ahead with a pilot program.

“There are serious challenges for the installation: we have three different cars with doors in different places. ADA wheelchair access is an issue,” Janno Lieber said Thursday on “The Brian Lehrer Show” radio show, also noting that some platforms are too narrow or can’t support the extra weight.

Lieber said that after looking at the engineering at each station, the agency identified “40-100 stations where platform barriers are possible” and said he would like to move forward with a pilot program to test them.

Platform barriers are used to create a barrier between the platform and the tracks to prevent people from falling or being pushed onto the tracks.

Talk of installing barriers in New York City arose after a homeless man fatally pushed a 40-year-old woman into the path of an oncoming subway in Times Square earlier this month in an alleged attack. unprovoked. Since then, some advocates and officials have asked the MTA to test a pilot program with the security barriers, which could cost billions of dollars to install. Lieber acknowledged that cost would be a “challenge.”

The city needs to fund the transit agency “as an essential service,” Lieber said, and hopes congestion pricing in Manhattan’s central business district, still a couple of years from now, will help with long-term funding.

Lieber, who had served as the agency’s interim president since July 2021, said the MTA has been looking at installing barriers for years, long before the most recent incident. He also noted the importance of addressing mental health and homelessness to improve transit safety and praised Mayor Eric Adams’ administration for taking a “first step” by stationing more police officers on train and subway platforms.