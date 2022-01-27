Pope Francis appoints auxiliary bishop from NY to Dominican priest

Pope Francisco appointed this Tuesday two new auxiliary bishops for the city of New Yorkone of them is the priest originally Dominican Joseph A. Espaillat, director of the Charismatic Catholic Center from the Bronx.

The priest 47 years old, was ordained priest on May 17, 2003, and with his appointment he becomes the bishop youngest of all U.S.

The dad Josephnow bishop elected, works for the Archdiocese of NY since 2015, and is also the pastor of the Saint Anthony of Padua Parish, located in the same county. In 2012 he was the director of youth ministry for the aforementioned Archdiocese.

The dad Espaillat was born on December 27, 1976 in New York. He attended the Cathedral Preparatory School in Manhattan and received his Bachelor of Philosophy from Fordham University in the Bronx in 1998.

He received a Master of Divinity in Theology and a Master of Theology, specializing in History of the Seminary Church of St. Joseph in Dunwoodie, New York in 2003.

The information was released this Tuesday in Washington by the apostolic nuncio in the U.SArchbishop Christophe Pierre.

The dad Joseph He is known for his charisma, and for his dedication to service among the members of his community.

In the networks he is known as Father J (Dad J), and drives his own space Sainthood in the City (Sanctity in the city), where he deals with different topics about faith, music, experience and various topics.

