Pope Francis invites to imitate prayer and courage of Saint Joseph

In the General Audience this Wednesday, January 26, Pope Francis invited people to overcome fear by imitating the prayer and courage of Saint Joseph who recognized the voice of God and faced difficulties without succumbing.

“In life all of us experience dangers that threaten our existence or that of those we love. In this situations, pray means listen to the voice that can give rise to the same courage of Joseph in us, to face the difficulties without succumbing”, indicated the Holy Father.

In this line, the Pope recognized that “fear is also part of life and this also needs our prayer” and added that “God does not promise us that we will never be afraid, but, with your help, this will not be the criterion for our decisions.”

“Joseph feels the fear, but God guides him through it as well. The power of prayer brings light into situations of darkness., he pointed.

In dedicating his catechesis to the “figure of Saint Joseph as a man who dreams,” the Holy Father recalled that “in the Bible, as in the cultures of ancient peoples, dreams were considered a means through which God revealed himself.”

In this way, the Pope described that “the dream symbolizes the spiritual life of each one of us, that interior space, which each one is called to cultivate and guard, where God manifests himself and often speaks to us”.

However, the Holy Father warned that “within each one of us there is not only the voice of God”, but there are many other voices, such as “the voices of our fears, of past experiences, the voices of hopes; and there is also the voice of the evil one who wants to deceive and confuse us.”

Therefore, the Pope highlighted the importance of “recognize the voice of God in the midst of other voices” and underlined the testimony of Saint Joseph who “shows that he knows how to cultivate the necessary silence and, above all, make the right decisions before the Word that the Lord addresses to him interiorly”.

In this sense, the Holy Father reflected on the four dreams of Saint Joseph narrated in the Gospel that help “understand how to place ourselves before the revelation of God.”

“Many times life puts us in front of situations that we do not understand and that seem to have no solution. Pray, at those moments, it means let the Lord tell us what is the right thing to do. In fact, very often it is prayer that gives birth to the intuition of the way out, how to resolve this situation”, he affirmed.

Later, the Pope explained that “the Lord never allows a problem without also giving us the necessary help to face it” and added off the cuff that God “does not throw us into the furnace alone, he does not throw us among the beasts. No. When the Lord lets us see a problem, he always gives us intuition, help, his presence to get out of it, to solve it”.

“I think at this moment of many people who are crushed by the weight of life and can no longer hope or pray. that Saint Joseph can help them open up to dialogue with God, to rediscover light, strength and peace”, prayed the Pope who also reminded the parents who suffer for the suffering of their children.

Before concluding his catechesis in Italian, the Holy Father stressed that Saint Joseph “prayed, worked and loved” and, for this, “He always received what he needed to face the trials of life” for which he encouraged us to entrust ourselves to him and his intercession with this prayer:

Saint Joseph, you are the man who dreams,

teach us to recover the spiritual life

as the interior place where God manifests himself and saves us.

Remove from us the thought that praying is useless;

help each one of us to correspond to what the Lord tells us. May our reasonings be radiated by the light of the Spirit, our hearts encouraged by His strength

and our fears saved by His mercy. Amen”.

Prayer for peace in Ukraine

Later, on the occasion of the Day of Prayer for Peace that he convened on January 26, the Pope invited “to pray for peace in Ukraine, and to do so many times throughout this day.”

“Let us insistently pray to the Lord that this land may see fraternity flourish and overcome wounds, fears and divisions”.

Also recalling the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the holocaust that is celebrated every January 27, the Pope continued to ask that “the prayers and invocations that today rise to heaven touch the minds and hearts of those responsible on earth , so that they make dialogue prevail and put the good of all before private interests. Please, never war!” the Pope exhorted.

For this, the Holy Father asked to pray for peace “with the Lord’s Prayer, which is the prayer of children who address the same Father, the prayer that makes us brothers, the prayer of brothers who ask for reconciliation and harmony”.

knee problem

At the end of the General Audience, the Pope explained to those present in the Paul VI Hall that due to a problem with his right knee he was unable to walk through the aisles to personally greet people, but he remained seated and some of the faithful were able to approach him to greet him.

“It’s something temporary, they say it’s something that only happens to old people, I don’t know why it happened to me,” he added with a sense of humor while people applauded.