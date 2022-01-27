Possible Major Winter Storm to Begin Friday Night, Warnings Issued for NY and NJ – NBC New York (47)

While there is still uncertainty about how much snow our region would see during the big winter storm this Friday, forecasters have begun to pinpoint when snow will begin.

The winter storm watch for our region begins Friday at 7 pm and runs through Saturday at 7 pm, according to the National Weather Service.

“There may be a lot of snow,” the notice states. “Snow totals of 6 to 12 inches are possible. Winds could gust to 45 mph.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul said up to 3 inches of snow could fall per hour.

“I just want everyone to know that we are preparing right now,” the president said Thursday morning.

But heavy snowfall and gusty blizzards are still far from a sure thing.

The advisory states that there is “greater than usual forecast uncertainty with this storm’s track, and the axis of the heaviest snowfall may change in subsequent forecast updates.”

A western storm track with the storm will bring more than 6 inches of snow to New York City, forecasters said. A slight change in the storm’s track could produce much less snow.

The forecast could firm up or change dramatically in the 36 hours leading up to the storm, forecasters said.

With light winds and clear skies, good radiational cooling conditions are expected through the night. Thursday morning lows are forecast to be in the single digits for most and teens along the coast and in the NYC metro area. #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/hJo0gcpGR1 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 27, 2022

The northeast storm that will blanket the tri-state and New England area over the weekend could bring up to 36 inches to parts of Long Island, though 12 to 18 inches is most likely.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the area beginning Friday night. The agency estimates a range of one-half to one full foot for New York City and surrounding areas.

What do we mean by “prepare”? Be prepared to be stuck at home until roads can be cleared. Make sure you have enough food and water to last through the storm. Test out your snow blower and generator if you have one. Power outages are possible, especially near the coast. https://t.co/Vb3aqEGcq5 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 27, 2022

The snowfall will bring winds gusting to more than 45 mph, which could pose a hazard to people venturing out overnight Friday and all day Saturday.

The winter storm watch begins at 7 pm on Friday and lasts for 24 hours.

The first flakes could fall over our area around 11 p.m., and the last storm cloud could depart around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“These conditions can cause significant travel difficulties,” the city’s Notify NYC alert system warned. “Roads can be dangerous. Use public transportation if possible. Please be careful when walking, biking or driving and allow extra travel time.”

The National Weather Service said the storm’s track remains uncertain and it’s unclear which areas of our region will receive the most snow.

Overall, the Garden State could see 4 to 8 inches by Saturday night, with higher amounts along the coast, especially in the southern part of the state. The northwest part could end up with only 2 to 4 inches.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for portions of our region (along and SE of I-95). Watches are issued when confidence is medium that significant snow/sleet and/or ice will occur. Now is the time to PREPARE for significant snowfall in these areas! 🌨️ #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/0dBlCCL7v1 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 27, 2022

Some snow may begin to fall Friday morning in northwestern New Jersey, although most of the winter storm is expected Friday night through Saturday.

It is important to note that the storm has not yet formed, so meteorologists are still unable to determine an accurate forecast.

The National Weather Service forecasts 4 to 9 inches of snow in Middlesex, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, northwest Burlington and Cumberland counties with gusts up to 40 mph. In the Atlantic, southeast of Burlington, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean, the weather service forecast says 6 to 12 inches of snow will fall with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Late Thursday morning, the Weather Service added a dangerous weather outlook for Somerset County, saying “accumulating snow and/or sleet may cause significant travel disruptions on Saturday.”

A previously announced hazardous weather outlook for Bergen, Essex, Hudson Union and Passaic says there is a chance of heavy snow and strong winds.

But snowfall projections could change as the storm approaches the region.

HERE IS THE FULL FORECAST FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

THURSDAY NIGHT

Increasing cloudiness, with a low around 31. Wind chill sensation between 25 and 30 degrees. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

FRIDAY

A slight chance of rain and snow after 2 PM Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Wind chill sensation between 25 and 30 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 21 mph. The probability of precipitation is 20%.

FRIDAY NIGHT

A chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Wind chill sensation between 10 and 15 degrees. North wind between 10 and 18 mph. The probability of precipitation is 70%. Snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

SATURDAY

Likely snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24 degrees. Blustery, with a north wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The probability of precipitation is 70%. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches is possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Snow likely before 8 PM Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees. Stormy. The probability of precipitation is 60%. Snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

SUNDAY

Sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees.

