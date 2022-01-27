Precision medicine and holistic care; trends in cancer treatment

The health sector has become more relevant due to the pandemic derived from the Covid-19. But in turn, the health emergency highlighted the importance of prevention and care for patientstarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> with chronic diseases such as Cancer. with of World Cancer Day close, February 4, 2022, industry experts observe trends for the coming years. Which, although they have been part of medicine for years, their development or adoption has accelerated to offer more and better alternatives to patients. Among these is the precision medicine and holistic care.

During 2020 in Mexico signed uptarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> 195 thousand 499 new cases of cancer, they were also recognized 90 thousand 222 deaths in the country according to World Health Organization (WHO). Among the most common types of cancertarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> were cancertarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> of breast, prostate, colorectal, thyroid and cervical.

Dr. Ana Polanco, director of the Medical Area of ​​Astellas Farma Mexico, commented to NotiPress that first and in the center should be put on the patient to improve their health experience. “Therefore, precision medicine and holistic care for oncology patientstarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> should be approaches that we must not lose sight of“, he assured. On the one hand, precision medicine is a type of care that uses information from a person’s genes or proteins to diagnose or treat cancertarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> and other diseases. This offers personalized treatments which have a higher specificity and therefore higher efficacy and lower toxicity compared with conventional treatmentstarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>. “Until recently, most treatments had been designed for the average patient, which meant that could be very successful for some patients, but less so for others. Designing personalized treatments based on the science of the human genome will undoubtedly bring benefits“, assured Dr. Polanco.

On the other hand, holistic care considers all aspects of a person to cure a disease. All patientstarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> are believed to be made up of interdependent parts, and if one part is not working properly, the others will be affected. The doctors combine medications with lifestyle changes when they offer holistic caretarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>. In this way, they attend to each of the possible edges that affect people’s quality of life.

As it is not a homogeneous disease, a wide variety of factors come into play in cancertarget=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>. Such as age, sex, the moment of life in which it occurs, emotional support, among others. This situation makes it difficult to encompass in a single word the universe of physical and mental events experienced by patients. According to the specialist, technological advances allow new treatments to favor increased survival rates in patientsas well as improve their quality of life. “Today, research shows the need to transcend a biomedical model of health care, towards a holistic approach that addresses emotional, spiritual, social, nutritional and psychological aspects, among others.Polanco says.

Astella Farma’s patient-centered vision is a guiding principle that underpins the company’s corporate strategy. “Patients hold the key to promoting the development of new medicines because the patient, as a person, is the center of our attention, an individual with dreams and a life project“, concluded the doctor.

