Premier League: Christian Pulisic and his problems with Chelsea: “It’s not where I want to be”

Cchristian Pulisic has returned with the United States team to face the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, at a time that is not the best for the striker who has had to overcome a series ups and downs with Chelsea.

The striker spoke at a press conference about his current situation in the Tuchel’s Chelsea, where the injuries, the new signings and the coach’s style have not given him the opportunity to give his best football, and he made it clear by assuring that he is not comfortable.

“There have been ups and downs this year. It’s not exactly where I want to be and how I want things to be at this time. But yeah, I’m going to move on.”

Although Tuchel recently praised Pulisic for his ability to adapt to different positions On the field of play, the American stressed that he does not like to change positions.

“It’s hard. I haven’t always been playing the positions I want to play. But I think it’s a good quality to be versatile and to be able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths. in the countryside. So yeah, I’ve learned a lot and I think I’m ready to be somewhere in the next two games in which I feel more comfortable.

It hasn’t been easy for Pulisic to be able to control the pressure that being a star player in the selection of the United States and Chelsea at 23 years old.

“There are two sides to me. There is the football side and then there is the person side. So the person side is even more important to me, and I’m doing well in that regard. But yeah, it’s a lot sometimes. It’s always when I get to the national team, it’s ‘How are things at Chelsea? How, what is this, what is that?’ And yes, it is difficult. It’s hard. It’s definitely played a lot on me, and mentally it’s been tough at times. But I’m always very excited to get back to the national team and get away and enjoy it.”