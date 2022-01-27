President of a cryptocurrency firm accused of fraud

Paul Vernon, founder and CEO of Cryptsy, a cryptocurrency exchange firm cryptocurrencies based in Florida Delray Beach (USA), was accused in a federal court in Miami of defrauding the company’s clients, destroying evidence and evading taxes, federal authorities reported Wednesday.

Vernon, who has moved to China since 2015, faces 17 charges for “his participation in a sophisticated scheme of Stole that involves their exchange of cryptocurrencies“, reported the District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, which indicates that the charges include, among others, tax evasion, fraud electronic and fraud computer, money laundering and destruction of evidence in a federal investigation.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, between May 2013 and May 2015, Vernon used the control he exercised over the accounts of cryptocurrencies on the Cryptsy website, known as wallets, to steal more than a million dollars from their customers’ wallets.

“Once Vernon stole his clients’ funds from Cryptsy wallets, he deposited the funds into a Cryptsy wallet. cryptocurrencies and then transferred the same funds to his personal bank account,” the prosecution added.

Also, on July 29, 2014, Vernon told his employees that Cryptsy had been the victim of a computer attack “and that the hacker had stolen more than five million dollars in bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies“.

For six months after this disclosure, the firm continued to operate and even process requests from new clients, without disclosing that the website’s security had been compromised, according to federal prosecutors.

Shortly after Vernon’s “abrupt” move to China in November 2015, he only informed customers of the previous year’s hack and the resulting loss of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

A few months later, in April 2016, the company’s CEO was notified that Cryptsy was in receivership. After that, he hacked into Cryptsy’s servers from a remote location, stole the database containing customer funds and destroyed it “to hide his illicit activity,” the prosecution said.

The accusation indicates that in addition in the years 2014 and 2015 Vernon tried to evade his obligations with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, for its acronym in English) by filing fraudulent tax returns.