Price of the dollar today January 27, peso loses the session

Today, Thursday, January 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.7675 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 6 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.7969 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

After yesterday the Booking Federal United States made its long-awaited monetary policy announcement, the decision to increase the price of money announced by its president, Jerome Powell, gave strength to the US currency, causing the peso to yield.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, inflationary pressures in the world may be encouraged by the growing conflict between Russia Y Ukraine, leading the price of raw materials to increase, as in the case of energy, grains and metals.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.7969 – Sell: $20.7969

: Buy $20.7969 – Sell: $20.7969 HSBC : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86

: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86 Banamex : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.32

: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.32 Bancomer: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $21.04 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20 Monex: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $21.38

Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $21.38 Exchange: Purchase: $20.2821 – Sale: $21.2926

Purchase: $20.2821 – Sale: $21.2926 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.40

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 36,097.5 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.15 pesos, for $27.79 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

