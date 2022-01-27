Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Thursday, January 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.7186 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 20.7283 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.10% or 2 cents, trading around 20.73 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.6847 and a maximum of 20.8108 pesos, a level not seen from December 22.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.7283 – Sell: $20.7283

: Buy $20.7283 – Sell: $20.7283 HSBC : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86

: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86 Banamex : Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $21.28

: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $21.28 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.99 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20 Monex: Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.31

Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.31 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $21.33

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $21.33 Exchange: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $36,887.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso closes losing 10 cents

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.10 pesos, for $27.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.