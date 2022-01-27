Qualifiers to Qatar 2022: This is the complete schedule of the date

The dance led by Borja after his double in Barranquilla. Photo: FCF

The last quotas of Conmebol are defined in the Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. With Brazil and Argentina already classified, seven teams are fighting for the two direct spots and the remaining playoff spots.

Look: The best of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers in El Espectador

The best positioned to qualify is Ecuador, which is third in the table and only needs three of the 12 points remaining to secure its place in Qatar 2022.

From there down, the fight is tighter. The Colombian team (4) and Peru (5), both equal with 17 points, will face each other on Friday. A direct duel that can leave the team that fails to win very hurt.

to the team of Reinaldo Wheel They are closely followed by Chile (6) and Uruguay (7), both with 16 points, Bolivia (8) with 15 and Paraguay (9) with 13. Venezuela is last, with seven units and no longer has a chance.

You may be interested in: The final stretch begins in the qualifiers against Qatar

This is how date 15 of the qualifiers will be played Qatar 2022 (Colombian hour):

Thursday, January 27:

Ecuador vs Brazil at 4:00 pm

Paraguay vs. Uruguay at 6:00 p.m.

Chile vs. Argentina at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, January 28:

Colombia vs. Peru at 4:00 pm

Venezuela vs. Bolivia at 5:00 p.m.