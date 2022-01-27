Quality of life and personal well-being, axis of the XV edition of the Innovation Genius Awards

The fifteenth edition of the Genius Awards has already put the stopwatch to start. And they will be awards with a multitude of novelties, a “very special” edition in which the theme encompasses the congruence between what we are, what we think and what we have, within each circumstance that we live and with the resources to our scope. In other words, the quality of life and the future of the personal ecosystem as a thread host of the next Genius Awards 2022, the awards for Innovation in communication of reference in the sector will be held in Bilbao between March 23 and 24.

Will be a year focused on wellness of people after going through a 2021 “of changes and where everything that we took for granted has changed» and in which society has begun to restore and create a new paradigm in which personal well-being has become the main priority, they explained the General Director of CMVocento, Rafael Martínez by Vega and the Partner & Managing Director of SCOPEN, Kika Samblás, during the act of presentation of the edition held at the Vocento headquarters in Madrid. has also been Present Jaime Lopez-Francos, president of Dentsu Media, who has highlighted that he is a “proud” for dentsu to be, once again, the main sponsor of these awards.

But they will be different geniuses, revolutionary geniuses. And it coincides with the year in which the twentieth anniversary of the founding of the Vocento group is celebrated, so it is Bilbao the place chosen to celebrate them as it is one of the fundamental poles, together with Madrid, start of the group. “It is part of the origin of the entire business culture,” he said. Martinez deVega.

And for its 15th anniversary, the Genius Awards have a makeover. They will have a new identity and a more current, innovative and solid narrative but without losing the mission and values ​​of the awards. A brand whose visual image, ‘io’, creates an ecosystem between what awards Genius they are and create. They are inspiration, innovation, prestige and create connections, emotion and projection.

But it will not be the only novelty. In order to adapt the Awards to the reality of the industry, a reality in constant change and movement, this edition incorporates new

categories and redefines some of the areas. Thus, the Innovation Genius Award is incorporated into PRINT, which represents the fusion of the category of Printed Media and the paper formats of the former category of Exterior Environment. The new Digital Innovation/ Reality Genius Award Augmented/ Virtual Reality/ Extended Reality/ Metaverse supposes the extension of the Digital category to the new formats and ecosystems in which brands are developing your campaigns.

On the other hand, there will be a Genius Innovation Award in Service and Product Design where these two categories are unified into a single one and a new category is created as the Genius Award Innovation in Commerce and Customer Experience. All prizes will also be included in a new structure of evaluation areas On the one hand ‘Innovation in marketing, communication and use of the media’ and on the other hand ‘Innovation in the development of business’.



