Raphy Pina was investigated by the FBI for alleged money laundering

An order from a federal judge, published this month, reveals information about the money laundering investigation against producer Raphy Pina Nieves carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Pina Nieves was not charged with money laundering after the FBI found no evidence to support allegations from an alleged confidential source against him or an employee of his that the agency identifies as his “personal accountant,” Joed Romero.

However, this information seems to explain why the case against Pina Nieves for illegal possession of weapons, for which he was found guilty in December, arose from an investigation by the FBI’s Money Laundering Unit in Puerto Rico.

Publicly, details about the money laundering investigation were unknown, because during the trial it was not discussed why that FBI unit was investigating it.

Little more than a month after the verdict, on January 20, the judge Francis Kiss authorized a request from the federal prosecutor’s office to have the restriction removed from a number of documents in the case.

One of those released documents is an order and opinion of Besosa himself, issued on August 10, 2021, when he denied a request by Pina Nieves’ defense to suppress evidence.

According to Besosa’s order, the affidavit of the FBI agent in charge of the caseJustin Turnerindicated that “a confidential human source” had informed them that Pina Nieves, Romero and two “anonymous” individuals laundered “money through gas stations.”

“Anonymous individuals transport and distribute illicit narcotics in Puerto Rico”indicates the judge’s order, based on information provided by the FBI.

He adds that with these confidences it was that the FBI was able to obtain the court order to authorize him to intercept the telephone calls on February 4, 2020 on the cell phone used by Romero.

In one of those calls, the voice of a man identified as Pina Nieves is heard indicating that he had weapons in a house he has in Caguas, for which the FBI raided the house, where he seized two pistols and ammunition.

Besosa pointed out that the order to record the calls had “ample evidence” to have been issued.

He indicated that on an unspecified date “the FBI conducted an initial interview with the CHS (confidential source) ‘based on [su] close relationship with alleged members and facilitators of Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTO) in Puerto Rico.”

The FBI established credibility of the source because he offered him drug trafficking information that was corroborated. In one of those confidences, he informed her about a shipment of drugs that a DTO would try to enter the island and details about the method of communication, but that they had difficulties getting it into Puerto Rico due to weather conditions.

With that information, the Coast Guard managed to locate the boat and seize a shipment of cocaine.

In another conversation with the FBI, the informant indicated that “a member of the DTO requested that they ‘transfer approximately $3 million (in cash) from Puerto Rico to the US Virgin Islands. As a ‘test’, the DTO member tasked the CHS with transporting money that ‘would already be clean'[do]’ by Romero, Pina’s ‘money manager’”.

He added that “on another occasion, Romero ‘agreed to launder (the amount was blacked out) illicit proceeds for a CHS client during an in-person meeting.’ Romero referred to ‘his ability to launder money through gas stations’”.

In addition, the court order indicates that Turner’s affidavit alleges that “consensually monitored phone calls … indicated that [Romero] Y [Pina] they launder money for Puerto Rican DTOs and would have large amounts of cash available due to upcoming concerts.”

“According to Turner, ‘the DTO money could be mixed with legitimate concert earnings to hide its origin,’” Besosa noted.

The judge also indicated that Pina Nieves’ defense “presumes that the FBI made no attempts to search for the record sales of tickets and earnings related to live concerts” of the producer.

“The redacted affidavit states, however, that ‘grand jury subpoenas have been and will continue to be used'”Kiss said. “Any assessment of the materials in the FBI’s possession is pure speculation.”

After the trial, the head of the FBI, Joseph Gonzalezdid not want to comment on whether an investigation against Pina Nieves was continuing.

For his part, the producer said that he will continue to fight to prove his innocence, while his defense announced that they will appeal the case after the sentence, scheduled for April 1, 2022.

“I, for many years, have been investigated as if I were a drug trafficker. As if he were a money launderer. As if I had a bargain. As if I transported drugs from country to country, on planes, in suitcases. And my people, looking them in the eye, I have never had the need for that.”Pina Nieves expressed in a video she posted on her Instagram account.

“They have said that I even launder money in garages. My people, I employ people in Puerto Rico. I have gas garages and I employ people and I help people. I have never had to hide. And that’s why, for you to understand me, they were recording me, because they thought I was a gangster, “he said.