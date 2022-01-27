Rashel Díaz confirms her return to Telemundo after a year away from television

Rashel Diaz announces a surprise for Telemundo viewers. The Cuban returns to the television network after her sudden dismissal from “A new day” early in the pandemic.

The television presenter confirmed in an exclusive interview for La Opinion with the journalist Mandy Fridmann that she will be this Wednesday, January 26 as a guest on “At Home with Telemundo”.

Díaz is very excited about this return, although this time it is only as a guest, and recalled that her last appearance on the channel’s screens was very unexpected, since due to the arrival of the new coronavirus, she was unable to say goodbye to viewers.

“I did not have the opportunity to say goodbye because of all the COVID, it was all by message and video, but it had to do with the circumstance”, he expressed.

Likewise, she commented that she feels calm but very happy to be in the place where she lived numerous moments and also knows all the staff who work there.

“I feel calm, and I am happy, I have warned everyone to wait for me… I am in another stage, I say to myself: ‘How will I feel now that I am a guest at the house where I used to receive people?’ It is what I have to live and I am very happy, especially because I am going to go to a place where I know everyonefrom the technicians, the people in the cafeteria, and the truth is that it makes me very happy to see if I can hug him after they take the test, ”he told Fridmann.

It was in August 2020 when Rashel unexpectedly had to say goodbye to her loyal viewers due to a wave of layoffs on the channel in which she was unfortunately involved, like other well-known figures, such as María Celeste Arrarás.

The unexpected news of his mother

Although Rashel seems to be doing very well now, earlier this year she worried all her Instagram followers with unexpected news about her mother’s health.

And it is that Doña Bárbara Paz, her parent, was hospitalized in an emergency because she began to feel very poorly.

“Yesterday mommy started to feel bad and went to the emergency room to the hospital, they are doing several tests…Trusting in God always”, explained the Cuban at that time.

Although he could not hide his concern, he was very hopeful that his mother would recover soon.

“What can we do? Pray, keep that open attitude that God is going to do the best and that his will is always perfect, and be there for the person. I’ve been with my mom since yesterday, here I am with her. I know everything will be alright”, he said in an audiovisual published on Instagram.