Raúl Jiménez got a Rayados jersey; exchanged with Funes Mori

The players of the Mexican team they are already concentrated in Kingston for your duel of the Octagonal Final before Jamaica, where Raul Jimenez and Rogelio Funes Mori the spotlights were stolen exchange their t-shirts.

Between the fans there is rumor, which has already been denied, that between Raul Jimenez (who would not play against Jamaica) and Funes Mori there is a supposed ‘enmity’ because they both fight to be the Starting forward for the Mexican National Team, made because they have never played together; This action shows that there is no quarrel.

Raúl Jiménez got a Rayados jersey

Through a Postcard that he twin shared in your account Instagram, was how it became known that he now has in his power a wolves jersey, while Raul Jimenez adds that of Funes Mori of scratched.

The footballer of the royal squad has the wolves home jersey, the same one that has ‘9’ on the back and the name of Raul, while Jimenez has the of Striped with the ‘7’ on the back and the name of your companion on the Mexican team.

“Thanks brother. Awesome shirt for the @raulalonsojimenez9 collection. Mexican wolf”, wrote Funes Mori in their Instagram Stories.

Is photo caused a stir in social networks, because as commented they believe that the two gunners of the Mexican team ‘are enemies’, but now it has been shown that they have a good relationship and the sole purpose of both is to achieve good results on this FIFA Date.

When does the Mexican National Team play?

Mexico returns to action at concacaf qualifiers from this thursday January 27th, where it will be measured Jamaica o’clock 6:00 p.m.; the sunday 30 receive to Costa Rica at 5:00 p.m. and the Wednesday February 2 Close this FIFA Date before Panama at 9:00 p.m.

