Ready or Not and Wartales, among the most outstanding games on Steam in December 2021

Steam closed 2021 extolling some of the titles published in the last month of the year. names like Ready or Not and Wartales are just some of the highlights during December. Valve completes the selection of the titles that have generated the most profits in that framework.

The 20 games with the highest profits in December 2021 on Steam

GTFO

Ready or Not

Sands of Salzaar

Century: Age of Ashes

Propnight

ANVIL

Rune Factory 4 Special

wartales

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

WorldBox – God Simulator

Fights in Tight Spaces

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Thunder Tier One

After The Fall

Icarus

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts

Karryn’s Prison

Chorus

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

The list provided by the company is not ordered in any way; in terms of additional content, the package for the 30th anniversary of Bungie in Destiny 2 and the Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV were the most requested.

Steam in the coming weeks: Lunar New Year and Next Fest

In the coming weeks we can look forward to holding some of the usual events. Steam prepares the celebrations of the next lunar new yeara period in which a multitude of titles of an Asian nature are reduced.

On the other hand, Next Fest points to the month of February as its next key event. For those who do not know what it is, we are facing a festive frame where “you can enjoy hundreds of free demos and a full schedule of developer livestreams.” If you participate you have the opportunity to send direct feedback to the studios and be able to try a preview of their games for a limited time.

