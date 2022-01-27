“Rebelde”: This is how Andrea Chaparro responded to criticism for “looking very thin” | VIDEO

Netflix premiere at the beginning of the year a new session of the successful telenovela “Rebel” and in it participates andrea chaparro that immediately won the hearts of the public, however, the young woman has not avoided being a victim of body shaming in social networks.

The actress turned 20 years old this Wednesday, January 26, and has celebrated it in a big way receiving expressions of affection from both her friends and her fans, who did not hesitate to express their support in the face of the negative comments where they have criticized for looking “too skinny””.

It may interest you: Ephemeris January 26: Andrea Chaparro is born; These are her best 4 photos on her Instagram

Although initially he decided to react with the song “Undress” of Brytiago & Jay Wheeler, the comment caused so much controversy that he decided to make a video of it asking that it be normalize not to comment on other people’s bodies, because it does not consider what they could actually be going through.

“The other day someone told me: ‘You don’t look sick, you’re skinny’ (…) Body shaming and skinny shaming is something real that isn’t talked about much (…) Save that comment because nobody receives it as a compliment, simply the comment of the body could say that it is unnecessary”, said the actress.

“You are perfect”, “I love you, you are perfect, we all are. Thanks for talking about it.”, “Something I admire about you is that you are a unique person” and “Thank you for saying so, no one should comment on other people’s bodies”, are some of the comments that Andrea Chaparro received in her video of TikTok.

Andrea Chaparro in “Rebel”

The daughter of Mexican comedian Omar Chaparro has managed to win the hearts of the public with her talent and beauty, something that she has shown with her participation in “Rebelde” that has given her something to talk about after she revealed the most uncomfortable scene she had in the series .

The actress explained that it was a kiss with Sergio Mayer Mori Well, he assured that he had given him the worst kiss of his career and explained that it could be witnessed by the public, since the scene was preserved by the production to be part of the Netflix series.

Andrea Chaparro reveals that Sergio Mayer Mori gave her the worst kiss of her career. Photo: Instagram @soyrebeldenetflix

It may interest you: Omar Chaparro: this is how he reacted to his daughter’s intimate scenes in “Rebelde”

“My worst kiss experience in ‘Rebele’ with Sergio Mayer Mori. There’s a part where the kiss itself is supposed to be awkward, it’s very awkward, but I think I understood one thing, he understood something else, and I don’t know, a lack of communication and it was just awkward. That shot remained, the most uncomfortable, because it was… but it was funny, it turned out good,” he said in an interview with Karla Díaz for her YouTube channel.

The Netflix series has been in the midst of controversy since its premiere, as some of the stars of the soap opera released in 2004 have confessed conflicts with their contracts and payments. Added to this are the statements of Sergio Mayer Mori, who has stressed that he has no interest in production.

KEEP READING:

Omar Chaparro: Not only Andrea Chaparro! They are all the children of the actor and comedian

They are the children of celebrities who are more talented than their parents

Pati Chapoy destroys Sergio Mayer Mori: “What’s handsome about him is a bad actor”