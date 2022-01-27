Red Nose and Salud Jalisco deny “oversupply” of cancer medicine

🔊 Listen to the note

Guadalajara Jalisco.

After Insabi’s affirmation that Jalisco had an “oversupply” of cancer drugs, the Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, denied that affirmation with papers in hand and with the inventory of the state warehouse.

And the director of the Red Nose Association also joins, who has supported dozens of families seeking to complete their treatments, and it is that medicine is still lacking, the shortage of these drugs continues, there are 26 keys that are missing. Alejandro Barbosa speaks:

“Also in a statement where it is reported that Jalisco does not have 100% of medicines, Jalisco lacks 13 keys, which although they are promised in documents that Insabi has sent, today that medicine is not available in the State; We could add more keys to those 13 that the State of Jalisco presented, because we know that it is much more, they are not only oncological, they are complementary, and to that we add the radiotherapies that they can no longer offer because they do not have the equipment and not being able to subrogate the service as was done before with Seguro Popular”.

The Insabi published a document in which it assured that Jalisco had an overorder of medicines and that it had already requested the Federation not to send more medicines for cancer patients. In that sense, the Ministry of Health emphasized that this statement is completely false.