Replace diesel with hydrogen, the technology that will give diesel engines a second life

The idea of use hydrogen as fuel enjoys more and more support in the automobile industry, because among other advantages, allows to continue using suitably adapted internal combustion engines. If a few days ago Yamaha presented us with the first hydrogen-powered V8, today we echo the Punch Powertrain project to convert diesel engines to the use of hydrogen, and although you may not have heard of Punch until today, we already told you that it is a regular partner of manufacturers such as BMW, General Motors or Stellantis.

The battery-powered electric car is the future, this is something that we are more or less clear about, but reality is showing that this statement is really only applicable to light transport, your car and mine so that we understand each other. In heavy transport it is not possible to apply battery electric propulsiona, at least not with current technologyand that is why the use of hydrogen has been uncovered as the best formula to reduce emissions in this sector and even maritime applications.

Yes OK the fuel cell is usually the best known application for hydrogenthus allowing to fully electrify a vehicle, firms such as Punch Powertrain are betting on other uses also based on hydrogen, thus generating an important debate on how hydrogen should be used in transport. To demonstrate these alternative applications, Punch has adapted a 6.6 V8 Duramax diesel engine from General Motorsa well-known propellant in the professional and industrial field, making this mechanism capable of substituting diesel for hydrogen through a specific adaptation.

As detailed by Punch, the adaptation of the GM turbodiesel engine is not complex in that it only requires modifying the head of the pistons, the injection system and the ECU in charge of managing the operation of the engine. Therefore, the transformation of diesel engines to consume hydrogen is apparently simple and cheapmanaging not to generate CO2 emissions if the hydrogen used is green hydrogen.

But there are also challenges to overcome, the main problem with the use of hydrogen as fuel is that it ignites 6 times faster than diesel, which is a problem when managing the propellant temperature. Water injection could be a solution, but this can also lead to corrosion problems. And to finish the lubrication is also another critical point, since hydrogen tends to dry out the combustion chambers, cylinders and segments, for which it is necessary to redesign the lubrication system to avoid breakdowns.

The first diesel engine adapted to hydrogen will arrive in 2024

Punch’s plans speak of the launch of the first hydrogen-adapted diesel engine by 2024seeking to encompass a power range from 109 to 544 hp. Punch has secured the rights to sell GM’s hydrogen-tuned Duramax V8 worldwide, but is already working on smaller-scale solutions through a 500cc single-cylinder prototype. This design, still under development, It will allow to give life to 4 and 6 cylinder engines, being designed from the beginning to use hydrogen as the only fuel.so it will be optimized to avoid the potential problems of burning hydrogen inside a combustion chamber.

