Researchers propose solutions for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in the Caribbean

The goal is for this condition to be addressed from all levels of public health in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Over time, too much glucose in the blood can cause serious problems. It can damage the eyes, kidneys, and nerves.

During the year 2020, it was reported that at least 32 million human beings have diabetes in Latin America and the Caribbean; and it is that according to the investigation it was revealed that the countries with the highest prevalence are Mexico, Haiti and Puerto Rico and the lowest in Colombia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Peru and Uruguay.

The study led by Dr. Larissa Avilés-Santa of the Division of Extramural Scientific Programs, Clinical Research and Health Services of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, Bethesda, at the University of Ponce in Puerto Rico and Kaiser Permanente Health Research Center, Portland, Oregon, USA.

One of the key points within the systematic review is that at least 50 percent of people do not know that they have the disease, hence the researchers highlighted the importance of managing campaigns that can serve as interventions so that those affected can have their timely diagnosis.

Being a public health problem, interventions must scale all public and private health systems, since given the dimensions of the disease, researchers indicate that it is very likely that the number of people affected is underestimated.

Other key aspects that the research reflected is that the etiologies of diabetes mellitus are complex. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes experienced in these countries may reflect the convergence or interaction of multiple factors, among which the increase prevalence of overweight and obesity documented, in addition to increased adiposity, diabetes type 2 mellitus and insulin resistance has also been linked to malnutrition.

Stress associated with chronic poverty, intergenerational poverty, natural disasters, lifestyle changes, and poor nutrition were also found to be cumulative risk factors for developing the condition.

The researchers insist that a multidisciplinary approach and intersectoral strategies and collaborations are vital to offer results that allow improving health conditions and avoiding increasing the number of diabetics.

Diabetes in Puerto Rico

“diabetes is the third cause of death in Puerto Rico,” according to the endocrinologist Luis Ruiz to Medicine and Public Health, in its printed version.

The prominent endocrinologist and researcher has been following the treatments and their effectiveness in patients, so he gives us his opinion regarding their use and benefits.

Luis Ruiz, endocrinologist and past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology.

Diabetes type 1

A vaccine that will be tested in humans

This type is often supplied during First years of life and after more than 20 years of research, a prototype vaccine that could prevent this disease in children began clinical trials in 2018. According to an article published in July in Vaccine, scientists have provided strong evidence of the link between the enterovirus coxsackievirus B1 and the autoimmune reaction that causes the body to destroy cells in its own pancreas.

There are more risks in premature babies

Babies born before 37 weeks of gestation and with low birth weight are associated with an increased risk of diabetes and obesity-related diseases in adulthood, as well as a shorter life, according to a study from the University of Benin. Gurion of Israel. The research, published in August by the American Journal of Obstetrics Gynecology, analyzed hospitalization data for children up to age 18, comparing the health of premature babies with that of full-term babies: hospitalizations up to age 18 were related to metabolic endocrine morbidity, more frequently in the group of premature babies than in those born at term, especially from the age of five.

Effective immunotherapy with proinsulin

The advance of diabetes Type 1 requires gradually higher doses of insulin. Until now, all immunotherapies to regulate the activity of T cells and thus protect the proper functioning of the pancreas, have been unsuccessful. Now, a team from King’s College London seems to have managed to provide a safe immunotherapy for patients, which slows down the progression of the disease.

The preliminary results of the trial, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine in August, were achieved thanks to the injection of short segments of proinsulin, a molecule produced by the beta cells of the pancreas, which is then converted into insulin.

In the patients’ bloodstream, the segments train T cells to recognize pancreatic cells as harmless and stop attacking beta cells that produce proinsulin. At 12 months from the start of the study, patients who received the placebo had needed to increase their insulin dose by 50%. Those who received proinsulin maintained a stable dose, without adverse reactions.

Novel implanted stem cell therapy

ViaCyte, a firm specializing in regenerative medicine, reported a successful trial in two patients with type 1 diabetes, the first to receive a new islet cell replacement therapy consisting of the replanting of cells generated from embryonic stem cells. As it is an autoimmune disease, the definitive cure for this type of disorder would consist in the patient’s immune system stopping affecting the performance of the pancreatic cells.

For this reason, the developers of the therapy consider that this cure is “functional”: it does not attack the underlying problem, but rather solves the serious consequence on health. When blood sugar levels rise, the implants will release insulin to restore them to normal. Incidentally, a Puerto Rican, Dr. Rodolfo Alejandro, is a pioneer in implanting beta cells in the pancreas that subsequently produce insulin and improve diabetes.

A benign pancreatic tumor could turn on the key to end it

In addition to insulin, another chronic factor is the beta cells, which produce it. diabetes Type 1 has the immune system attacking and mistakenly destroying the beta cells. While impaired beta cell function also contributes significantly to diabetes type 2. The development of drugs that can increase the number of healthy beta cells is therefore a priority in the fight against diabetes. insulinomas, unusual benign pancreatic tumors derived from insulin-producing beta cells, hold the key to the development of better drugs against diabetes, according to research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai USA, published in Nature Communications.

Type 2 diabetes

It is believed that the secret to keeping it at bay may be linked to hormones secreted in the stomach and intestine, in addition to what is called the intestinal microbiota. A joint investigation of the Universities of Gothenburg (Sweden) and Girona (Spain), explains in May, the mechanism of action of the most effective therapy against diabetes type 2, through the makeup of intestinal bacteria.

Metformin, a drug prescribed to reduce the amount of glucose produced by the liver, appears to be effective, despite the fact that only small amounts of it reach the liver, even in people with genetic variants that prevent it from reaching the liver. This raised suspicions that the billions of intestinal bacteria would be the agents of the drug’s action, which could be the step for the establishment of diets and therapies that promote the growth of bacteria, in order to improve the quality of life. of diabetics.

It has a bacterial origin, which opens the possibility of new therapy

Although current therapies to keep the disease at bay focus on administering drugs that regulate blood glucose levels, few have focused their work on elucidating the bacteria in this inflammatory disease. A team of researchers from the universities of Stellenbosch in South Africa and Manchester in the UK stated in a paper published in August “We now have a considerable amount of evidence, much of it new, that unlike current strategies to attack diabetes type 2, involve the recognition of latent microbes, chronic inflammatory processes and coagulopathies, offering new opportunities for treatment”.

SMS help control it

According to the study published in June in Diabetes Care , by researchers at the Scripp Whittier Diabetes Institute, at the University of San Diego, United States, low-income Hispanics with type 2 diabetes who received text messages about their health – daily and for 6 months – saw improvements in their blood sugar levels similar to those caused by some glucose-lowering drugs. SMS help manage this condition with proper support from a diabetes specialist.

This is the first randomized controlled trial to examine the use of text messages to help Hispanic patients, without optimal access to health services, manage their diabetes. The Dulce Digital project study was conducted between October 2012 and August 2014 with 126 participants recruited from medical clinics operated by Neighborhood Healthcare, a nonprofit community health organization, in the Southern California counties of San Diego and Riverside. Participants were uninsured or covered through MediCal.

