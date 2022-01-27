Results date 15 Qualifiers would leave Colombia and Peru out of the top positions | Qatar World Cup

There is a lot of expectation in Colombia for the National Team match against Peru, this Friday, January 28 at 4 in the afternoon, for date 15 of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Tricolor generates many doubts, since he has gone five qualifying games without scoring a goal and without winning. What’s more, fans ask for better individual performances and also collective hierarchy in the group led by Reinaldo Rueda.

In Barranquilla, the home of the National Team, there is faith, but there is also uncertainty about what could happen against the Peruvians. The fourth place in the standings is at risk: if there is a good result, which is to win, the position will be maintained; but if he loses, he will be left out of the direct qualifying positions for the World Cup.

But nevertheless, Colombia could go into the match against Peru with much more pressure than it already has. From this Thursday, which begins date 15 of the Qualifiers, Reinaldo Rueda and his team will have to be attentive to the other results, since the National Team, and Peru itself, would play a game with the anguish of being out of the top five without having touched the ball.

Colombia is fourth with 17 points and -1, followed by Peru, which is fifth with the same 17 points and -5. Although if there are two results, they would leave those positions: if Chile beats Argentina at home in Calama, and if Uruguay wins away against Paraguay, they would surpass Colombians and Peruvians and enter the select group.

Thus, it is necessary to make force so that Chileans and Uruguayans do not win. And of course: Colombia is obliged to win on Friday, to begin to make a difference and once again convince their fans.