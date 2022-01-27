Retina Thinking Lab, new Bayer program to detect patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

Three years ago the first chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies (CAR-T) were authorized in our country, providing an effective alternative to treat onco-haematological diseases with high rates of relapse or that do not respond to other treatments. CAR-T therapies, which are currently indicated for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients and in certain types of B-cell lymphoma, are administered within the framework of the Advanced Therapies Approach Plan in the System National Health and more than 500 patients have already been treated in Spanish centers.

During this period, considerable progress has been made in its management and professionals increasingly have greater knowledge and experience. In this regard, the favorable safety profile of these therapies is making it possible for patients to be monitored in a home care setting, which offers important advantages both for patients, physically and psychologically, and for centers, especially in the stage of Covid-19. Companies like Novartis are working to promote solutions that support centers in monitoring patients from home.

The doctor my kwon, head of the Clinical Section of the Hematology Service at the General University Hospital Gregorio Marañón in Madrid, has extensive experience in the administration of CAR-T therapy and from her center they carry out a pioneering program in this line: the home monitoring program Out patient.

What have CAR-T therapies meant in the approach to diseases such as lymphoma and leukemia?

These types of therapies have brought about a revolution in the approach to treatment and care management. They are intended for those patients who have failed in different lines of previous treatment and that, in most cases, the prognosis with the therapies that were available was very poor. Therefore, these new treatments have meant a very, very important change in the management of this type of patient and disease.

The Gregorio Marañón University Hospital is one of the centers designated to administer this therapy. How is the management of these patients in the hospital?

Each community has its own administrative circuit. In the Community of Madrid, an Advanced Therapies Unit was created within the Ministry of Health, which what it does is to channel, above all, and give support and support to all the requests that are going to go to the Committee of experts of the Ministry of Health , which are the ones that finally give the go-ahead. In this way, little time is wasted and the referral center and the center that administers the therapy can be coordinated quickly from the bureaucratic point of view.

Regarding Gregorio Marañón, we have a coordination unit that has traditionally been dedicated to classifying transplant referrals, for which we have previous experience. This unit, which is within the Hematology service, is the one that, from the first moment, is in charge of coordinating the doctor who is going to refer the patient to our center, the patient, the doctors who are going to receive that patient to treat him with CAR-T therapy and to administrative instances. It is a complex procedure that requires a lot of coordination.

“The CAR-T therapy circuit must be very fluid so as not to waste time, because it is essential that patients arrive for treatment as soon as possible”

In this sense, it is necessary to maintain fluid communication between the referral center and the processing center and also with the administrative authorities. This is a circuit that must be kept very, very fluid so as not to lose any time, because it is essential to treat patients and that they arrive for treatment as soon as possible.

The Outpatient program is already being implemented in some Spanish hospitals, such as the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, to support the home follow-up of patients treated with CAR-T. What does this program consist of?

Indeed, the Gregorio Marañón Hematology service has this program. Based on the experience we have with transplant patients, we have taken the opportunity to include CAR-T patients. This is a program that is pioneering at the regional level, even in Europe there are very few centers that carry it out. The pioneer here in Spain is the Clinical Hospital of Barcelona and that other centers, such as ours, have taken as a model.

Home monitoring allows patients treated with CAR-T to be monitored from their homes, something very beneficial in the stage of COVID-19

To access the program, patients have to meet certain specific criteria, such as living more or less close to the hospital and a series of clinical criteria as well. If they meet these criteria and want to be able to carry out their therapeutic process more at home than in the hospital, the patient stays at home and our nurse and our home team travel to see how they are doing and administer the medications. We, from the hospital, with the results and with all that information, are monitoring their treatment without the patient having to be admitted here.

In the case of CAR-T patients, they have to be hospitalized for a few days yes or yes when giving them treatment because we have to monitor some early adverse effects, but if they meet certain clinical and other criteria, these patients are candidates to enter the home program.

What benefits does this advance offer in the monitoring of patients treated with CART therapies, both physically and psychologically?

Home monitoring offers multiple benefits. The subjective perception of the therapeutic process changes completely for the patient. Being hospitalized, and even more so at this stage of COVID, has been very difficult due to restrictions on family visits. So, instead of being alone, it is more comfortable to be at home with your things and with your family. Let’s say that the quality of life that they perceive within their therapeutic process is frankly better.

Then there are some benefits that are potential, but also very relevant, that are more difficult to prove, but that I think are also very worthwhile. And it is that when patients are in the hospital for a long time, especially those who have prolonged admissions, they have more exposure to nosocomial germs. When they are at home, this does not happen, and in immunocompromised patients it is of great value. On the other hand, our experience with home transplants shows us that patients who have to make a physical recovery are usually better when they do it from home than in the hospital itself, starting with food and nutrition.

What advantages does it have for healthcare professionals?

From the point of view of the professionals who care for these patients, it is a very satisfactory process, because the procedure or the therapeutic trajectory is perceived in a much more positive way. As for the institution and what the administration is, it is also something very beneficial because it allows resources to be optimized by reducing the hospital stay in a significant number of patients.

What are the challenges and opportunities that exist in the use of CAR-T therapies?

The fundamental challenge, from my point of view, is the sustainability of this therapy as more indications appear. The opportunities are both the new indications for patients who currently do not have useful treatments to be cured, and the number of people who will benefit in the long term from these therapies.

In addition, not only in malignant hematology, but also in other types of tumors, and in other types of non-tumor diseases. All this research that is being developed now, and the projection that this therapy has, of course, is very broad. To the extent that we are advancing, we are seeing its fruits in a concrete way.

This content has been developed by UE Studio, a creative branded content and content marketing firm from Unidad Editorial, for NOVARTIS.