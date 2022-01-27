Rodrygo: “It would make me very happy if Mbappé arrived”

Rodrygo Goes (21 years old) has granted an interview to the media outlet TNT Brasil where he has responded to the journalist Tatiana Mantovani about the season he is having with the white team, his thanks to Carlo Ancelotti, his future plans with the Brazilian team in the World Cup year (he wants to win it) as well as explaining his room for improvement. He awaits the arrival of Mbappé and wants to win the next World Cup.

The importance of Ancelotti

“It has been very important. Since the preseason he has talked to me a lot. He has always helped me and I know I have to improve. Sometimes he tells me: “You didn’t play well today.” I accept criticism, because I know it is constructive and for my good. When I play well, he congratulates me, encourages me. That helps me a lot. I know I’m going to grow with him.”

Summoned by the Brazilian team

“It is very important for me to be with Brazil. For me, it was a goal that I had for this year, to return to the national team, to be called up more times. I am very happy to be called up for this first round of 2022. I think these games they can define things and I hope to play and establish myself in the national team”.

Where was he at the 2018 World Cup?

“I was starting at Santos. When they eliminated Brazil against Belgium I was in Mexico, with Santos. I was very sad. And the coach said we are going to start training because the next World Cup is next door. My career was just beginning “.

His goal is to go to Qatar…

“All Brazilians want to be in Qatar. I’m going to work to try to be there. If I play well I can have chances.”

What aspects do you need to improve?

“In all aspects I can improve. Score more and more goals, give more assists… Everything is going to help me to be in the Cup”.

Is there a number of goals or assists?

“I’m not used to setting myself challenges or data. I go day by day. Things come naturally.”

Is Madrid the favorite to win the Champions League?

“When it comes to the Champions League, Madrid is among the favourites. Madrid always has to think about titles, mainly the Champions League”.

And favorite in the match against PSG?

“This game could have come a little later… They have some of the best players in the world, we know it’s difficult, but it’s a collective effort that will give us the chance to go through.”

they call you Mr Champions…

“I have a bit of luck in this competition and hopefully it will continue in the final stretch.”

Neymar is going to be measured…

“Playing against Neymar will be special. I’ve always followed Neymar from Santos. It’s impossible to find someone there who doesn’t like how he plays. I didn’t want to play against him, but it’s going to be a special day. I hope Real Madrid wins” .

What do you think about the possible arrival of Mbappé?

“Here there is talk of Mbappé and many other players, but I don’t know how the situation is. The competition here is already very big. He would be a very strong man for that competition. It would make me happy if he came, he would come to help.”

You have a contract with Real Madrid until 2025. Do you plan to fulfill it?

“Yes, yes, sure. My dream was always to play for Madrid and I don’t think about anything else. I hope to always do things well to continue here. I want to continue for many years at Real Madrid”.

Tell me about your teammates Vinicius and Benzema

“For me it is very easy to play with people like that. Benzema’s intelligence makes it very easy for you and it is an honor for me to be able to give Benzema an assist. I am very happy to play for these two players”.

Why do you call Modric ‘father’?

“We were talking and he found out that my father is only a year older than him, and he told me: “You respect me, that I am old enough to be your father.” And from then on he began to call me ‘son’ and I him , ‘father’. It’s a pleasure to play with him. He’s the best player I’ve ever played with and seen play with. To be able to play with him, call him ‘father’ and have that relationship is very good”.

If you had to choose to win a title in 2022, what would it be?

“The world Cup”.