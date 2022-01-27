Rumor | Paco Villa resigns from TUDN after being censored for criticizing Santiago Baños

Last week during a TUDN show, Paco Villa Y Enrique Bermudezquestioned the management of the sports president of the America club, Santiago Bathsafter not being able to close in this transfer market to Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari Y Paul Arriolaso their criticism was not well received by the high command of the company that owns the group of the Eagles, so that both communicologists were forced to offer public apologies.

“I offer a sincere apology to Club América, its board of directors and especially Santiago Baños, for the personal opinions expressed yesterday. Before giving our opinion on the show, we did not ask the Club or give them the opportunity to give your position.”

“Regarding the needs of players and the negotiations that the board may be carrying out during the hiring window. Once the transfer window is over, we will invite Santiago Baños to TUDN. To talk about the transfers that América has made. There we will ask him all our concerns, and those of the Club’s fans”.

After apologizing, Paco Villa would have submitted his resignation, according to information from Ignatius Suarez; but nevertheless, Luis Omar Tapiaalso chronicles of TUDN, denied the information through Twitter: “This is an irresponsibility of social communication and journalistic ethics by not having information from a credible source. It is an invention to generate traffic.”

It is scheduled for the match between Mexico and Jamaica

It is worth mentioning that Paco Villa is one of the star chroniclers of TUDN, he is even scheduled for this Thursday’s game between the Mexican team Y Jamaicacorresponding to the CONCACAF Qualifying heading to Qatar World Cup 2022so it will be necessary to wait if it aligns in the programming, otherwise once again the ‘Ghost’ I would ring the bell.

It should be noted that Santiago Baños has been criticized not only by the media, but also by the fans of Club América, who, like Paco Villa and Enríque Bermúdez, have questioned his ability to negotiate, so they have demanded your output using on Twitter the #OutBathrooms.