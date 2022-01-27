Russia launched new military exercises in southern Ukraine: how is the deployment

MOSCOW.- Russia today began a series of military exercises near southern Ukraine and in the annexed peninsula of Crimeainvolving 6,000 soldiers, fighters and bombers, Russian news agencies announced, while accusing the United States of “exacerbating tensions” in the conflict.

The commander of the Russian forces in the south of the country, Alexander Dvornikov, explained that it is an operation that includes the “army of the air (…) and groups of ships of the fleets of the Black and Caspian seas”.

A Russian T-72B3 tank fires as troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in southern Russia’s Rostov region on January 12, 2022.

“The crews of the T-72B3 tanks of the armored units of the Southern Military District began a firing exercise at the Angarsky training center,” the Tass agency deepened.

According to the agency, in the exercises of the air forces participate 60 fighters and bombers in four regions, including the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 in retaliation for a pro-Western revolution in Ukraine.

Some 6000 men will participate in the maneuvers to check their combat readiness at bases spread across various regions of southern Russia.

The announcement comes a few hours after the Kremlin denounced the American move to put 8,500 men on high alert to be deployed to Eastern Europe in case of need, seeing it as a new way of “exacerbating tensions” by Washington.

“We note these US actions with great concern,” said the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Russian T-72B3 tanks take part in military exercises at the Kadamovskiy firing range in southern Russia’s Rostov region on January 12, 2022.

The United States is “de facto (…) exacerbating tensions” with this attitude, according to Peskov, who also questioned the fact that the families of US diplomats based in Ukraine are leaving the country because of the imminent risk of Russia invading the former republic. soviet

Ukraine hopes to receive today “equipment and ammunition to strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces” by the United States, the US embassy said. This is part of the $200 million in assistance to Kiev that the White House recently approved.

Meanwhile, the NATO alliance announced that its members were putting troops on standby and that they were also sending ships and planes to reinforce the defense of Eastern Europe.

Russia sees the deployment of Atlantic Alliance troops near its borders as a threat.

After a round of negotiations, Washington should send a response this week, in writing, to the demands made by Russia, which wants NATO not to expand, especially by incorporating Ukraine. It also calls for the forces and weapons of the Atlantic Alliance to be withdrawn from the Eastern European countries that are part of the organization.

Moscow warned that if its “legitimate concerns” are ignored, there will be “more serious consequences”.

For their part, Western countries threaten to impose harsh sanctions against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine, such as reducing purchases of Russian gas and oil (which represent 43% and 20% of the Union’s supply), an idea that generates division among European partners.

The United States, meanwhile, is considering banning Russian banks from using the dollar, something that would deal a serious blow to the country’s finances and real economy.

ANSA and AFP agencies