Samsung is working so that Samsung Galaxy firmware updates in Europe have the same CSS (country specific code) in different European countries.

For two or three years, Samsung has improved its update policy by allowing their terminals are the first to receive both the new versions of Android, as evidenced by the fact that these 26 mobile phones from the Korean firm have already received Android 12, such as the latest security patches.

In this sense, the Korean giant’s update policy could receive a new improvement very soon, since we have just learned that Samsung has a plan to make your mobile receive updates faster.

This is how Samsung wants to speed up Galaxy updates in Europe

As the guys from SamMobile tell us, echoing information published by the Galaxy Club, Samsung is working to speed up the process of updating the firmware of your Galaxy devices in Europe.

One UI 4.1 is getting closer to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (and the Galaxy S22?)

To achieve this, the Korean firm is going to adopt a strategy that it already implemented at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and which consists of firmware updates for its Galaxy devices in Europe are no longer linked to a particular CSC (country specific code), but share the same.

Until the launch of the Galaxy A52, the firmware updates of the Samsung Galaxy were associated with a specific CSC in each European country, but both this terminal and, later, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have already been released with a firmware with the same CSC for all European regions, called “EUX”.

Thus, currently, Samsung is only developing this “EUX” firmware for some of its next smartphones in Europe such as the Galaxy S22, of which we already know the official date and time of its presentation, and the Galaxy A53, A33 and A13.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in Europe for the same price, but with less RAM

This means that it is most likely that Samsung will adopt this new strategy to speed up the updates of its terminals in Europe. in all the new releases this year on the European continent.

