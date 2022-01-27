Santa Fe Klan: how much does it cost to dress like the rapper | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Day by day, Santa Fe Klan He is one of the most famous rap exponents in Mexico whose popularity has grown meteorically not only in the Aztec country, but also in the United States, such as Texas and California, where he has become an idol.

And it is that thanks to his talent, charisma and above all personality, the interpreter of “ Así soy” has earned not only the affection, but the respect of the people, who stands out for not having forgotten his roots, despite having rubbed shoulders with artists recognized.

Well, in addition to recording his single “Grandes Ligas” with Snoop Dogg and Lupillo Rivera, he has collaborated with Caliber 50, Steve Aoki, Alemán, Nanpa Básico and Run the Jewels. Undoubtedly, a boy who, at his young age, 22, has managed to make a name for himself in the music industry.

Due to the fame he has achieved based on his talent and effort, many people seek to resemble the artist, at least in the way he dresses; For this reason, we tell you how much it costs to dress as Ángel Jair Quezada Villaseñor, his real name.

The rapper created his clothing brand so that his followers can dress like him (Photo: Santa Fe Klan / Instagram)

HOW MUCH MONEY DO I NEED TO DRESS LIKE A SANTA FE KLAN?

In addition to achieving popularity thanks to songs such as “Ya se habit” and “Silencio en el callejón”, Santa Fe Klan has invested its profits in generating other income based on business.

In some interviews, the also Mexican composer said that in addition to giving employment to people in your neighborhoodColonia Santa Fe in the city of Guanajuato, from where he took his artistic name, and from other places, has created a clothing brandpublished El Heraldo de México.

The rapper Santa Fe Klan wearing the jersey he put up for sale (Photo: Santa Suerte / Instagram)

In 2021, he made it known to his followers that they could dress like him, so he launched a garment for everyone to wear. It was about a sweater, which he himself did not hesitate to model on a website for them to acquire.

Those who wanted to buy these clothes in the online store santasuerte.shop had to invest 750 mexican pesos. As soon as it went on sale, the garment sold out in just a few hoursa situation that saddened his fans, so they are waiting for new models to come out.

The garment sold out in a few hours after it went on sale (Photo: Santa Suerte / Instagram)

So if you are one of the Santa Fe Klan fans, you already know how much money you have to spend to look like the artist.

The garments that the Mexican rapper creates to sell (Photo: Santa Fe Klan / Instagram)

WHO IS THE SANTA FE KLAN?

Ángel Jair Quezada Jasso, known in the artistic world as Santa Fe Klan, is a Mexican rapper, singer and songwriter who was born in Guanajuato on November 29, 1999. In addition to rap and hip-hop, he incorporates genres such as cumbia and regional mexican.

He was born and raised in the Santa Fe neighborhood of the city of Guanajuato, from where he took his stage name. He was interested in music from a very young age, after his parents bought him musical instruments. At the age of 13 he learned to record his own songs and at 14 he already had his own studio.

To continue his artistic career, he decided to move from Guanajuato to Guadalajara, where he joined Alzada Records, a group dedicated to promoting Mexican rap, with which he recorded his first productions and left in 2020. In that year he collaborated with Akwid and Neto Peña in the single “Fighting Cock”. In April 2021, he presented the single “Grandes Ligas” that he recorded with Snoop Dogg and Lupillo Rivera. In August 2021, he collaborated with Caliber 50 and Beto Sierra.

With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, he bought a Colombian accordion and focused his creativity on cumbia, a genre that he heard as a child from his parents and in his neighborhood. He has collaborated with artists such as Alemán, Nanpa Básico and Run the Jewels.

