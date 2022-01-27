Santiago Solari emphasized the Liga MX Clausura 2022 Playoffs

Santiago Solari gave a press conference together with Santiago Baños at the Club América facilities, in which he insistently referred to the Liguilla phases, in which he already participated and in which he will come for the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX.

Santiago Solari and Santiago Banos They appeared together, as rarely, before the media, in the context of the closing of the pass market of the MX League for him America club. As soon as the coach took the floor, he underlined the planning that he is diagramming so that they are not repeated in the league of Closing Tournament 2022, the scenes he suffered in the two championships last year.

“We have to work together as we have done from day one to achieve results. So far we have achieved extraordinary results in the regular phase and we have not achieved it in the competition phase. league. This semester we will try to reach the league The best way possible”, pointed out the Little Indian in contact with the press at the facilities of Coapa.

On the other hand, Santiago Solari referred to the fifth and last incorporation of the Eagles of America for him Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022: “Today it arrived (Juan) Knoll and we are closing the template. We have to merge, we have to have time to work together, because as you well know, the tournament is divided into two and we aim to reach the stage of the league The best way possible”.

Based on the movements that have occurred in his campus since he arrived at the Nest, the Argentine externalized: “We coaches are always happy with the squad we have. We were happy with the squad with which we started on January 1 of last year and that’s how we played the first semester, as well as the second. We are grateful as a coaching staff, with everyone them, not only with those who continue, but also with those who are in the discipline of other teams, because they have all given their best and we have no reproaches with any of them, even with the players who have been injured and who have not been able to participate, but that their attitude has always been the best. To name one, the case of (Nicholas) Castle, who has had very little participation and we all hope that he will resume his football career”.

Before saying goodbye, he highlighted the behavior of the directors bluecreams throughout the winter transfer window: “We must not forget that it is a special year, it is the year of the World Cup and the second tournament ends in October. That is why it was important for the club not to rush and do things well. This window was important to use it in the best manner”.